Paytm Launches ‘Pocket Money’ for Teens, Bringing Parental-Controlled UPI Payments to Young Users

To further expand digital payments among younger users, Paytm has introduced a new feature called Pocket Money, allowing teenagers to make UPI payments even if they do not have their own bank account. The rollout aims to make cashless payments more accessible for families, while still keeping spending under parental supervision.

The feature enables parents to authorise their children to use Paytm for day-to-day transactions such as metro rides, snacks, online shopping, food delivery, gaming subscriptions, and mobile recharges. Unlike regular UPI setups that require a bank account in the user’s own name, Pocket Money works through a parent-linked system where the guardian remains the primary account holder and retains complete control over the teenager’s usage.

The launch comes at a time when digital payments are becoming deeply integrated into the lives of students and teenagers, many of whom rely heavily on parents for every online transaction.

How the feature works

Parents or guardians can activate Pocket Money through the Paytm app by selecting a family member or contact they wish to authorise. Once verification is completed and spending limits are set, the teen receives access to make payments directly from their own device without needing repeated OTP approvals from the parent for every transaction.

Advertisement

The system is built on top of UPI Circle, a framework introduced to allow one user to delegate limited payment access to another user. Under this model, the parent acts as the “Primary User,” while the teenager functions as the “Secondary User.” The actual funds continue to come from the parent’s linked bank account.

This means teenagers can make small routine payments independently, but parents continue to have visibility into every transaction taking place through the account.

Advertisement

Spending caps and safety measures

Paytm has introduced several safeguards as part of the rollout to address concerns around overspending and misuse by minors.

Each transaction under Pocket Money is capped at Rs 5,000, while the total monthly UPI spending limit is restricted to Rs 15,000. International payments and cash withdrawals are not permitted through the feature.

The company has also added temporary activation-stage limits to prevent misuse in case of unauthorised access. Newly activated accounts are restricted to transactions worth only Rs 500 during the first 30 minutes, and a maximum of Rs 5,000 during the first 24 hours.

Additionally, device lock protection is mandatory for the feature to function, adding another layer of security for parents worried about unauthorised usage.

Parents retain full control

One of the central aspects of the feature is its parental control dashboard. Guardians can track expenses in real time, modify spending limits, pause access instantly, or revoke permissions completely through their Paytm UPI PIN.

Paytm has also integrated a “Spend Summary” tool that automatically categorises expenses, helping families understand where money is being spent. The company says the idea is not only to simplify digital payments for teens but also to encourage better financial awareness from an early age.

The feature effectively creates a middle ground between giving teenagers complete financial freedom and forcing parents to manually approve every small expense.

A growing fintech trend

Paytm is not the first major payments platform to explore supervised UPI access for younger users. Google had earlier introduced a similar feature on Google Pay through the UPI Circle ecosystem, signalling broader industry interest in family-linked digital payment models.

The shift reflects changing consumer behaviour in India, where teenagers are increasingly using smartphones, ordering services online, and participating in digital commerce well before they become eligible for full-fledged banking products.

Fintech companies are now attempting to capture that segment early by creating controlled ecosystems that familiarise younger users with digital transactions while reassuring parents about security.

Why a big deal

India’s digital payments ecosystem has expanded rapidly over the last few years, but teenagers have largely remained dependent on either cash or a parent’s direct involvement in every online purchase. Features like Pocket Money attempt to solve that gap.

For families, the offering could reduce friction around small everyday transactions. For fintech companies, it opens a pathway to engage future long-term users at an early stage.

At the same time, the rollout also raises larger questions about how digital financial habits are being shaped among minors, especially in an era where online spending has become deeply tied to entertainment, gaming, subscriptions, and impulse purchases.

By combining supervised access with transaction monitoring and spending limits, Paytm is betting that parents will see controlled digital independence as preferable to unrestricted cash use or shared account access.