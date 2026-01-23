Pebble Launches Qore 2 Screen-Free Wellness Band With 45-Day Battery, AI Health Analysis

Pebble has launched Qore 2, a screen-free wellness band that focuses on continuous health tracking and app-based insights. The company announced the product in New Delhi on January 22. Qore 2 comes in a metal body and is positioned as a wearable for users who want health metrics without a display. Pebble says the band supports 24x7 health and wellness tracking and claims up to 45 days of battery life.

For health monitoring, Qore 2 includes sensors for heart rate, SpO2, HRV, body temperature, stress, sleep analysis and step tracking. Pebble says the band pairs with its Halo mobile application, which offers AI Health Analysis without subscription fees. Alongside health features, the band also includes reminders and utilities such as hydration prompts, sedentary alerts, Find My Device, camera shutter control and haptic call notifications.

Pebble says Qore 2 has replaceable straps and carries a 5ATM water-resistance rating. The band will be available in three colour options: Lunar Brown, Nebula Blue and Cosmic Black.

Bookings for Qore 2 have opened on Pebble’s official website at a launch price of ₹3,799, while the regular price is listed as MRP ₹5,999. Pebble said the band will also be sold via Amazon and Flipkart, along with electronic retail stores.

Advertisement

Commenting on the launch, Komal Agarwal, co-founder of Pebble, said the new model follows the first Qore band and reflects interest in health-focused wearables. Pebble, founded in 2013, sells smart wearables and accessories in India, including products such as the Halo Smart Ring and Vision Buds, the company said.