Pebble Launches Screen-Free Qore Wellness Band at ₹4,999, Claims Quick Sell-Out

Indian wearable brand Pebble says its new screen-free wellness band, called Qore, has topped Amazon’s fitness tracker category and sold out its initial inventory within 48 hours of launch. The company is positioning the device as an alternative to display-heavy wearables, pitching it around “screen fatigue” and an always-on tracking approach rather than notifications-first usage.

Pebble Qore is built around long battery life and health metrics, with the company claiming up to 45 days on a single charge. The device supports heart rate tracking, SpO₂ monitoring, sleep tracking, heart-rate variability (HRV), step counting and 100+ sports modes, according to the release. Pebble says the companion app surfaces an “overall health score” aimed at helping users understand “readiness” for physical activity.

Despite being screen-free, the band includes features such as smart alerts and shutter control, the company said. The company also highlights the absence of recurring subscription fees as part of the product’s positioning.

Komal Agarwal, co-founder of Pebble, said the launch indicates consumers are seeking “mindful, long-term health solutions” and that the company is working on future wellness-first devices. Pebble added that it plans to launch a successor. Pebble Qore 2, this month, with upgrades such as improved tracking accuracy, ergonomics and performance changes based on user feedback.

Advertisement

The Qore is priced at an MRP of ₹4,999 and will be sold across retail outlets and online via Amazon, Flipkart and Pebble’s website, the company said. Pebble also cited industry projections that India’s wearable market could grow from $2.1 billion in 2025 to $12.8 billion by 2034, driven by broader adoption and new form factors such as smart rings and hybrid wearables.