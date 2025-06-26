Perplexity AI Now Lets You Set WhatsApp Reminders Without Downloading the App, Here’s How to Use It

Perplexity AI Now Lets You Set WhatsApp Reminders Without Downloading App, Here’s How to Use it | Image: LinkedIn

Perplexity AI: After Meta AI, you now get Perplexity AI in your WhatsApp Chats. People use the AI-powered search engine Perplexity to obtain direct answers. Now it's on WhatsApp, and it just learned a cool trick- it can remind you of things, send you news updates, and even function like a basic assistant, all through simple messages.

Aravind Srinivas, the CEO of the company, wrote on LinkedIn that you may now command Perplexity to perform things like send you news updates on a regular basis or simply remind you to check your mailbox every morning at 9. Perplexity AI, which will work inside the WhatsApp Chat, will ping you with reminders at times you set. You don't need any special commands or programs, just type like you talk.

“You can now schedule tasks with Perplexity on WhatsApp. This is the first time you get to feel a basic “assistant” on WhatsApp that sends you periodic news alerts, custom reminders at a frequency you set, all in simple natural language,” Srinivas wrote on LinkedIn.

Perplexity on WhatsApp can do more than just remind you of things. It can also answer your random questions, summarise articles, create images, help you research, and even send you updates on things you're interested in. Perplexity also plans to add voice mode, memes, videos, and checking facts in WhatsApp.

How to Use Perplexity AI in WhatsApp?

Add this number: +1 (833) 436-3285 2. Launch WhatsApp Text it something like: "Remind me to drink water in two hours" or "Give me daily news about space at 9 AM." There is no need to log in, sign up, or install anything.