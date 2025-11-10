Perplexity AI's Comet Browser to Soon Be Available on Android

Perplexity's Comet browser is currently available on Windows and Mac. | Image: Perplexity

Perplexity is bringing its Comet AI browser to Android via early access, with the first invites now going out to select users in India and other markets. Interested users can pre-register on the Google Play Store or join the waitlist, with preference given to active Perplexity users and paid Pro/Max subscribers, according to the company. Comet on Android mirrors the desktop version’s agentic approach: an AI assistant that can summarise pages, answer questions about what’s on screen, and perform multi‑step tasks like comparisons, bookings, and basic email actions, all inside the browser.​

What’s rolling out

Early invites: The first wave targets frequent Perplexity users and paying subscribers; broader access will expand in stages.​

Play Store listing: Users can pre‑register and will be notified when access is granted; the build will iterate during early access.​

Core features: Page summarisation, conversational browsing, sidebar assistant, and task automation for research and shopping; voice interaction is planned alongside mobile releases.​

Why it matters

Phone‑first workflows: Many of Comet’s agentic use cases, quick research, trip planning, and product comparisons, happen on mobile; a native Android app reduces friction versus switching between apps and tabs.​

Competitive pressure: Comet’s expansion puts pressure on Chrome and Samsung Internet by embedding an assistant into browsing rather than bolting AI onto search alone.​

How to get it

Pre-register on Google Play or sign up on Perplexity’s Comet site; using Perplexity frequently and having a Pro/Max plan can improve early access chances, per the company.​

What to watch next

iOS timeline: Perplexity has hinted at iPhone builds after Android; no dates yet.​

Privacy controls: As Comet automates tasks, users should review data and permission prompts closely.