Peter Steinberger, Creator of OpenClaw, Joins OpenAI to Work on Personal AI Agents

OpenAI has brought on Peter Steinberger, the developer behind the viral open-source assistant OpenClaw, to help lead work on personal AI agents. The announcement came from CEO Sam Altman on Sunday, who said Steinberger will focus on building the “next generation of personal agents.” At the same time, OpenClaw will continue as an open-source project under a foundation, with OpenAI offering support.

What Is OpenClaw?

OpenClaw is an AI assistant designed to handle everyday digital tasks such as sorting emails, dealing with insurers, checking in for flights, and managing schedules. It started out under the names Clawdbot and Moltbot before becoming OpenClaw.

Since its release in November 2025, the project has taken off:

- It earned over 100,000 stars on GitHub.

- It drew 2 million visitors in a single week to its project page.

That kind of growth made OpenClaw one of the fastest-rising open-source AI projects in recent memory.

Who Is Peter Steinberger?

Steinberger is a well-known software engineer and entrepreneur. He has a long history in the developer community, especially around open-source projects. Before OpenClaw, he built tools that simplified workflows for developers and businesses, earning a reputation for user-friendly design and a commitment to open collaboration.

In his blog post announcing the move, Steinberger explained why he chose OpenAI:

“It’s always been important to me that OpenClaw stays open source and given the freedom to flourish. Ultimately, I felt OpenAI was the best place to continue pushing on my vision and expand its reach.”

Concerns Around Security

OpenClaw’s rapid rise has also drawn scrutiny. China’s industry ministry recently warned that open-source AI agents like OpenClaw could pose security risks if not properly configured. Misuse could expose users to cyberattacks and data breaches, a reminder that powerful tools need careful safeguards.

What This Means Going Forward

Altman praised Steinberger as “a genius with amazing ideas” about how personal agents can interact and collaborate. By joining OpenAI, Steinberger brings his open-source ethos to a company already at the center of AI development.

OpenClaw will remain open-source under a foundation, ensuring developers worldwide can continue to use and build on it. With OpenAI’s backing, the project is likely to grow faster and reach more people.