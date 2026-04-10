Philips Expands Audio Portfolio in India With New Party Speaker, Soundbar, Earbuds, Multimedia Speaker

TPV Technology India has launched four new Philips audio products in India, expanding its lineup across home entertainment and personal audio categories. The new range includes a party speaker, a multimedia speaker, true wireless earbuds, and a soundbar.

The products are priced starting at ₹999 and will be available across online platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart, along with offline retail stores.

Philips TAX3004 Party Speaker

The TAX3004 is a 300W party speaker designed for large spaces and gatherings. It features a 12-inch woofer for bass-heavy output and comes bundled with two wireless microphones, along with dedicated inputs for mic and guitar use.

The speaker includes karaoke controls such as echo, bass, treble, and vocal fader along with DJ effects and Party Link support for syncing multiple units. It offers up to 8 hours of battery life and includes wheels and a handle for portability.

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It is priced at ₹39,999.

Philips MMS2634 Multimedia Speaker

The MMS2634 is a 2.1-channel multimedia speaker with a 60W output, designed for use with desktops, TVs, and home setups.

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It supports Bluetooth connectivity and multiple input options, including AUX and USB. Additional features include an FM radio, a digital track display, and a remote control for playback.

The speaker is priced at ₹7,999.

Philips TAT1269 True Wireless Earbuds

The TAT1269 earbuds are positioned as an entry-level offering with 13mm drivers and support for up to 40 hours of total playback.

They feature fast charging, offering up to 100 minutes of playback with a 10-minute charge. The earbuds also include IPX5 splash resistance, low latency mode, touch controls, and voice assistant support.

The earbuds will be available at a special price of ₹999.

Philips TAB4330 Soundbar

The TAB4330 is a 2.1 channel soundbar with a wired subwoofer, delivering up to 320W output. It supports Dolby Digital surround sound and includes three EQ modes for different audio preferences.

Connectivity options include HDMI ARC, Bluetooth, USB, optical input, and AUX. The soundbar is wall-mountable and comes with a remote control.

It is priced at ₹11,999 and will be available via Amazon and offline stores.

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