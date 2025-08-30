PIB Fact Check Warns Against Fake Video of India’s Chief of Defence Staff Created Using Deepfake Technology

The menace of deepfake videos has once again caused confusion amidst common people. To combat the misinformation and put the facts straight, the government’s official fact-checking wing, PIB Fact Check, has issued a warning. The fact-checking arm warns of a fake and digitally manipulated video circulating on social media.

According to PIB, some pro-Pakistani accounts have shared a doctored video of India’s Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan. The doctored clip shows him praising Pakistan’s military, suggesting that their army is “far more superior and advanced.” This is a deepfake-generated video.

PIB clarifies that General Chauhan has never made such a statement. This video is a result of deepfake technology, created to spread misinformation. PIB urges you to always cross-check information from official sources before believing it and passing it on to others.

PIB also shared the link to the original, unedited speech on YouTube, so viewers can see the authentic version themselves. This is not the first time deepfake videos have been used to create confusion. These manipulated clips spread quickly on social media, damaging reputations and misleading the public. Recently, there was another doctored video featuring Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman talking about an unbelievable investment opportunity.

With the growing threat of AI and bad actors using the platform to confuse, it is advisable to always cross-check with official handles like @PIBFactCheck. Avoid sharing suspicious clips without confirmation and watch official speeches only from trusted government channels.