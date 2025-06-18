Pixel 10 Gets Faster Fingerprint Sensor, Qi2 Support: Everything You Need to Know

You are not the only one who had trouble telling the Pixel 10 apart from last year's Pixel 9. Google is still following its "if it ain't broke, just slightly tweak it" rule for the 2025 lineup. The phones seem practically the same, but they have some substantial hardware advancements inside.

Faster Fingerprint Sensor

Google last year finally switched from optical to ultrasonic fingerprint sensors, and now there are reports that the Pixel 10's ultrasonic scanner is getting faster, making it even faster than last year's model. It is a modest but important upgrade for usability that you notice 30 times a day without even knowing it. It is not new, but it is better. In Google's world, that is what counts as new.

Face Unlock

Google has face unlock that is based on the Class 3 biometric. It is good but not quite as secure or consistent as Apple's Face ID. It works fine, but no one will say it's magical.

Qi2 Wireless Charging

Google is also getting in on the Qi2 action, sort of. The Pixel 10 will be Qi2-ready, which sounds great, but the tiny print says that you need a case to operate the magnetic wireless charging method correctly. The phone itself does not have any magnets.

A Splash of Colour - If You Don't Go Pro

The regular Pixel 10 is getting out of the dreary look with some fun and bright choices: Ultra Blue, Iris, Limoncello and Midnight. If you want the Pro version, though, you should get ready to be disappointed. The Pixel 10 Pro only comes in muted colours like Sterling Grey, Light Porcelain, Smoky Green, and good old Midnight. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold will only be available in Sterling Grey and Smoky Green, though