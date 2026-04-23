POCO C81, C81x Launched Starting at ₹9,999 With Bigger Displays and Long Battery Life

POCO has launched the C81 series in India, adding two new entry-level smartphones aimed at users who want a large display, stable performance, and long battery life without stretching their budget.

The lineup includes the POCO C81 and POCO C81x, positioned in the sub-₹11,000 segment where practicality matters more than raw specifications.

Big Displays Are the Main Hook

The POCO C81 features a 6.9-inch HD+ LCD, while the C81x comes with a slightly smaller 6.88-inch panel. Both support adaptive 120Hz refresh rates and protection against blue light. While the C81's display offers a peak brightness of 800 nits, the C81x's panel maxes out at 650 nits.

Performance Designed for Daily Use, Not Gaming

Both phones are powered by the Unisoc T7250 chip, which is designed for stable everyday performance rather than heavy workloads. The POCO C81 uses LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB UFS 2.2 storage to improve app loading and multitasking, while the C81x sticks to a more basic configuration aimed at essential usage.

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Battery Life Is a Priority

Battery is where POCO is trying to stand out.

The C81 series promises up to two days of usage on a single charge, supported by large battery capacities and power-efficient hardware. The C81 houses a 6300mAh battery, while the C81x has a slightly smaller 5200mAh unit inside.

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The devices support 15W charging and even include reverse wired charging, allowing them to power smaller devices when needed.

Software and Longevity Get Attention

The POCO C81 runs on Android 16 with HyperOS 3 and promises up to four years of OS updates and six years of security updates — unusual for this segment.

The C81x gets a shorter update cycle, with two years of OS updates and four years of security support.

Camera and Features Stay Basic but Functional

Both phones feature a 13MP rear camera setup and an 8MP front camera, with support for 1080p video recording.

Features like HDR, Night Mode, and Portrait are included, but this is clearly a “good enough” camera system rather than a highlight.

Other practical additions include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, an IP52 rating, and expandable storage up to 2TB.

Pricing and Availability

The POCO C81x is priced at ₹9,999 for the 3GB + 64GB variant, while the POCO C81 comes in at ₹10,999 for the 4GB + 64GB version. The C81 comes in Elite Black, Ice Blue, and Sunset Gold colours, and while the C81x has the same options, the Sunset Gold colourway is not included.