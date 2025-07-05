Poco F7 Review: All Speed, No Nonsense - But Is That Enough?

The Poco F7 isn’t attempting to be the most gorgeous or stylish-looking phone and that is the plan. It’s not made to look great or show off great camera skills, it is built to be fast, last longer and be useful. The Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip, a massive 7,550mAh battery, and Android 15 out of the box make it a beast on paper. The pricing is also hard to argue with. But is it really an all-around phone, or is it just a phone that does one thing exceptionally well? I used it for more than a week. This is my genuine take on the phone.

Poco F7 Performance

Let’s not waste time any more. This is one of the fastest phones you can get for less than Rs 35,000. The Poco F7 runs smoothly even when you push it hard. This is because the phone runs Snapdragon 8s Gen 4. Apps open right away. There is no lag when playing power consuming games at high settings and the phone does not stutters when multitasking.

The vapor cooling system works. No thermal throttling after 30 to 35 minutes of gaming also. The phone runs fast in everyday use. In terms of real-world speed, it's about the same as the iQOO Neo 10 and only a little slower than flagship phones like the OnePlus 13.

Poco F7 Battery Life

Good run, no qualms. Poco F7 will not disappoint you with its battery backup. The 7,550mAh battery survives through intense usage like all day calls, messaging, Spotify, social media surfing in between and 30 minutes of gaming. But summing up the battery prowess with just these lines will not do justice to it.

This year, the 7,550mAh battery is the biggest I've seen in a phone that isn't a tablet. And this thing just won't die. It lasts two full days even when you use it for a mix of things like social media, calls, Spotify, the camera, and light gaming. The 90W charger that comes with it could charge my unit from 0 to 100 per cent in precisely 55 minutes (I timed it). The reverse charging ability of it is another great thing I felt it has. The battery life here is really good. Not many phones, no matter how much they cost, can match that.

Poco F7 Design and Display

You know the specs, I have talked about it here. You’ve seen the picture and you are the best judge here. The phone did well for me with display but I will leave this up to you to decide on the design. Because design is a very perceptive aspect. What works for me, may not match your taste or voce versa. It can become harder to decide if you are someone who puts design on priority meaning how the phone looks matter the most to you.

Poco F7 Camera

Poco F7 has a capable camera but it could do better in low lighting. Basically good in the day, not so good at night. The phone 20MP front camera and a 50MP dual rear camera. The main sensor works well in excellent light: it has good sharpness, natural skin tones, and quick focus. I like that colour processing is neutral. But it could do a better job in low light. With Night Mode enabled, it doesn't hold up to what phones like the Pixel 8a or Galaxy A55 can do. Details go blurry and noise comes in. The selfie camera is fine for video calls and social media posts but not much else. To sum it up, the camera will work, but it won't win any photo contests.

Poco F7 Performance

Poco’s HyperOS 2.0, which is built on top of Android 15, is cleaner and faster than MIUI ever was. No spammy notifications, very little bloat, and not much visual clutter. It feels nearly like stock, which is a good thing. You also get 4 years of Android updates and 6 years of security patches, which is a pretty good deal under Rs 35,000. The OS has been running smoothly and without problems thus far. There are no strange bugs or crashes. It's too soon to tell how it will age, but for now, it's one of the best software experiences in the POCO ecosystem.

Poco F7 Extras

The Poco F7 doesn't try to look like it costs a lot but that doesn’t also mean that it looks ordinary. It has flat edges, a dual tone back panel with diagonal lining, and it is more durable than shiny. The metal frame is a welcoming touch, and the phone can stand up to light showers in Noida. However, because of the big battery, the phone feels a bit heavy. You don't get wireless charging but then again it depends how much important is this one aspect for you.

Poco F7 Verdict