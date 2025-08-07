Poco M7 Plus Promises Undying Power with 7000mAh Battery, Is This a New Standard for Budget Phones?

Poco seems to have picked up on the mood as Indian smartphone consumers want more screen time and less time near charging ports. The company today announced the launch date for its next budget phone, Poco M7 Plus, for August 13, and the major feature is hard to miss: a huge 7000mAh battery, one of the biggest in its price segment so far.

This isn't simply a small change in specs. Battery life is becoming a big deal in the mid-range market because people in India use their phones a lot for streaming entertainment, social media, and mobile games. Most phones that cost less than Rs 15,000 still have batteries that last about 5000mAh, but Poco's move is seen as a direct challenge to competitors like Realme, Infinix, and Samsung's M-series.

Poco's recent designs hint that the M7 Plus could achieve a compromise between bigger batteries and bigger phones. Aside from the battery, we'll have to wait and see how the phone works overall, especially when it comes to display quality, charging speed, and long-term performance.

Poco phones, mainly the M series, are known to have bigger displays. The upcoming M7 Plus is speculated to come with a 6.9-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate and be powered by the Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset.