POCO M7 Plus With Snapdragon 6s Gen 3, 7000mAh Battery Launched

POCO has launched the M7 Plus, its latest budget phone, featuring a big 7000mAh battery made using the new silicon-carbon technology. Powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chip, the new M7 Plus is also among the few phones to offer a 144Hz display in the sub-₹15,000 segment. The M7 Plus is a spruced-up version of the POCO M7, which was launched in India in March.

POCO M7 Plus price in India

The phone has two variants: a 6GB/128GB version costs ₹13,999, while the variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is priced at ₹14,999. The M7 Plus will be available in Chrome Silver, Aqua Blue, and Carbon Black colours from August 19 on Flipkart.

POCO M7 Plus specifications

Featuring a flat design on both front and back, the POCO M7 Plus boasts a 6.9-inch full-HD+ LCD with a 144Hz adaptive refresh rate, a maximum brightness of 550 nits, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Powering the phone is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. According to the company, users can extend the RAM capacity by up to 8GB using the virtual RAM expansion functionality, as well as the phone’s local space through a microSD card of up to 1TB. The POCO M7 Plus runs an Android 15-based HyperOS custom skin, with two Android OS upgrades and four years of security updates promised.