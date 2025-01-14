POCO X7 Pro Now Available: Best Offers, Price, Specifications

POCO’s latest mid-range champion, X7 Pro, is now available for online buyers. The new POCO X7 Pro, which was launched alongside the POCO X7 last week, uses the spruced-up MediaTek Dimensity chip to offer better multitasking and gaming capabilities. It has an AMOLED display with advanced viewing technologies and packs a massive battery that lasts more than a day.

POCO X7 Pro price in India

The new POCO X7 Pro has two configurations. The variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is priced at ₹27,999, while the model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal memory costs ₹29,999. It comes in Nebula Green, Obsidian Black, and POCO Yellow colour options.

POCO X7 Pro offers

Customers using an ICICI Bank card to buy the POCO X7 Pro can slash the price by ₹2,000, after which the lower variant will cost ₹25,999, while the higher storage model will be available for ₹27,999. Moreover, customers buying the smartphone today are also eligible for an additional ₹1,000 discount from Flipkart. This offer is valid for the first sale day, i.e., January 14.

POCO X7 Pro specifications

The POCO X7 Pro boasts a 6.73-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and a peak brightness of 3,200 nits. It uses a Corning Gorilla Glass 7i for protection on top. A MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra processor powers the POCO X7 Pro, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The phone does not support external storage. It runs Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0, which will receive major Android version upgrades for three years.