POCO X7 Pro Specifications All But Confirmed As Redmi Turbo 4 Debuts

POCO X7 Pro is set for launch in India next week alongside the POCO X7. While the company has confirmed the processor the X7 Pro will use, the rest of the specifications will likely be out on the day of launch. Thanks to rumours, we know that the POCO X7 Pro will be a rebranded Redmi Turbo 4, which has just debuted in China. That means they both share the specifications and since we know what the Redmi Turbo 4 packs, here is what to expect from the POCO X7 Pro.

Redmi Turbo 4 specifications

The new Redmi Turbo 4 is the company’s latest smartphone exclusive to China. It has a 6.67-inch 120Hz LTPS OLED display with a peak brightness of up to 3200 nits, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. It also has an embedded fingerprint sensor. Powering the smartphone is an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra chip, which is paired with a 5000sq.mm. stainless steel vapour chamber cooling, ultra-thin 3D IceLoop system. The smartphone has up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. Android 15-based HyperOS 2 powers the Redmi Turbo 4.

For photography, the Redmi Turbo 4 uses a 50MP Sony LYT-600 sensor with an F1.5 aperture and support for optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an 8MP ultrawide camera. It packs a 20MP front camera inside the display’s punch-hole. The smartphone packs dual-frequency GPS and triple-frequency Beidou for stronger signals. However, one of them may not work on the POCO X7 Pro coming to India. The Redmi Turbo 4 packs a 6550mAh battery that charges at up to 90W speed using the bundled wired charger. Xiaomi claims the battery can go from 0 per cent to 100 per cent in 45 minutes using the proprietary technology. The smartphone also has a combination of IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for dust and waterproof capabilities.