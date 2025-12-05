Polar’s New Loop Fitness Band Lets You Track Health Without Screen Distraction

The Finnish brand Polar has launched Loop in India. The new Loop fitness band is designed for people who want deep health tracking without yet another glowing screen on their wrist. The screen-free band focuses on recovery, sleep, and everyday activity, pushing all detailed insights to the Polar Flow app so users can stay present while still tracking their data.

Design and display-free approach

Loop is a slim, minimalist band that wraps around the wrist like a bracelet, with no built-in display to buzz or light up during the day or at night. Polar positions it as a “wear and forget” tracker that blends into daily life, targeting users who find smartwatches distracting but still want structured health insights. It uses Polar’s stainless-steel case with interchangeable wristbands, giving it a more understated look compared to bulkier GPS watches or bright OLED fitness trackers. The lack of a screen also helps extend battery life, with the band rated for up to around a week between charges in typical use.

Health and fitness tracking

Under the hood, the Loop uses Polar’s Precision Prime optical heart rate sensor along with an accelerometer to track activity round the clock, sleep, and workouts. It can automatically detect training sessions based on heart rate and movement, and then sync detailed data like heart-rate trends, recovery insights, and sleep stages to the Polar Flow app on your phone.

The band focuses heavily on readiness and recovery, offering daily guidance on how well you’ve recovered overnight and how alert you’re likely to feel during the day. Polar also includes familiar metrics such as steps, calories, active minutes, and inactivity alerts to encourage users to move more consistently rather than chase only high-intensity workouts.

App experience and ecosystem

Since there’s no on-device display, the Polar Flow app becomes the primary interface for the Loop. From the app, users can review historical data, start specific sport profiles using the phone’s GPS, and dig into trends around sleep, HRV, and training load. The band can also broadcast heart-rate data over Bluetooth Low Energy, allowing it to be used as a sensor with compatible gym equipment or third-party apps.

Loop slots into Polar’s wider ecosystem alongside its multisport watches and heart-rate straps, giving existing Polar users a lower-profile option for 24/7 wear. For new buyers, the absence of subscriptions is a key hook, as Polar allows full access to health data and insights without recurring fees.

Pricing, colours and availability