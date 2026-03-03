Primebook 2 Neo Review: An Android Laptop With Windows Ambitions

Primebook is an India-focused computing brand attempting something unconventional. Instead of building another low-cost Windows laptop or Chromebook alternative, it builds laptops that run on an Android-based operating system called PrimeOS. The pitch is simple: give users a familiar app ecosystem, lighter hardware requirements, and a more affordable entry point into portable computing.

The Primebook 2 Neo is positioned as a compact, entry-level machine for students and working professionals whose primary needs revolve around documentation, browsing, online classes, and light productivity. At ₹15,990, it clearly targets the mass segment rather than power users.

What’s Good

A focused positioning that makes sense

The Primebook 2 Neo does not pretend to be a performance laptop. It is built for portability and basic work. The compact 11.6-inch form factor makes it easy to carry around, and the overall footprint feels designed for desks, classrooms, and cafes rather than heavy creative workflows.

The finish gives it a distinctly corporate look. While the design is not flashy, it feels neutral enough to appeal to office users who want something portable and functional rather than expressive.

PrimeOS is better optimised than expected

Running on Android-based PrimeOS, the interface resembles ChromeOS at first glance. There is a taskbar, a launcher-style app drawer, and windowed multitasking. However, apps open like their Android tablet counterparts rather than traditional desktop programs.

For users already familiar with Android, this transition is seamless. Apps such as Microsoft Word, ChatGPT, and other productivity tools that are optimised for larger screens run smoothly without needing Windows versions. You install them directly from the Play Store and start working.

An added advantage of the Android foundation is quick access to Google Gemini directly from the taskbar. For students or professionals who rely on AI assistance for drafting or research, this integration feels native rather than bolted on.

Cloud PC support adds flexibility

One of the most interesting features is support for Cloud PC. It allows users to launch a Windows environment hosted on a remote server. In theory, this bridges the gap between Android and Windows, letting you access desktop software without native Windows hardware.

In practice, it works, but with caveats. The experience is highly dependent on internet speed. On slower connections, latency becomes visible and interactions feel jarring. Still, the concept itself is compelling, especially for users who occasionally need Windows-specific applications.

Keyboard and everyday usability

The keyboard is responsive and usable for long documentation sessions. While the key travel is slightly underwhelming compared to most Windows laptops and Chromebooks, it is not uncomfortable. For writing assignments, drafting emails, or preparing presentations, it does the job.

Connectivity is practical for this segment. You get two USB-A ports, one USB-C port, an audio jack, and support for microSD expansion. Charging is handled through a dedicated USB-C port with a bundled DC charger, keeping things straightforward.

Adequate memory for its category

With 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, the configuration is sufficient for its intended use case. Web browsing, streaming, documentation, and app multitasking work without noticeable strain. Storage expansion via microSD adds flexibility for users who deal with large files.

What’s Bad

Design feels dated

While the finish looks corporate, the design itself is average. The bezels around the 11.6-inch HD IPS display are noticeably wide, and the chassis is thicker than you would expect from a compact laptop in 2026. It does not look modern, especially when compared to slim Chromebooks in a similar price bracket.

Display is serviceable, not impressive

The HD IPS panel is not particularly sharp or bright. It is usable for indoor work and media consumption, but it lacks the vibrancy and crispness that even some budget tablets now offer. For long reading sessions, it is adequate, but it will not impress.

Performance ceiling is visible

Powering the device is a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC. While efficient, it limits what you can realistically do on the Primebook 2 Neo. Heavy multitasking, advanced editing, or high-performance workloads are out of scope. The Cloud PC feature, though promising, is constrained by network reliability. On slower internet connections, latency and jitter undermine the illusion of a native Windows machine.

Interface learning curve for Windows users

For someone transitioning from a Windows laptop, the Android-style app behaviour takes adjustment. Even though PrimeOS visually resembles ChromeOS, the underlying app logic remains Android-centric. That shift in workflow can feel unfamiliar initially.

Verdict

Rating: 3.5/5

The Primebook 2 Neo is not trying to compete with traditional Windows laptops on raw power. It is trying to redefine what a sub-₹20,000 laptop can be.

At ₹15,990, it offers a hybrid experience that blends Android’s app ecosystem with optional access to Windows via Cloud PC. For students, documentation-heavy professionals, and users who live primarily in browsers and productivity apps, the formula makes sense.

