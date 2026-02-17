Qualcomm Unveils Humanoid Robotics and Dragonwing IQ‑10 Processor at India AI Impact Summit 2026

Global chipmaker Qualcomm presented its latest robotics technologies, including humanoid systems, at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 held at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital. The company highlighted its Robotics System, an end‑to‑end suite designed to accelerate the deployment of physical AI across diverse environments, ranging from household robots to industrial autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) and full‑size humanoids.

Shrestha Jain, Marketing Lead for Robots and Automotive at Qualcomm, explained that the Robotics System integrates hardware, software, and compound AI to deliver scalable solutions. She announced the debut of Qualcomm’s first robotics processor, the Dragonwing IQ‑10, developed specifically for humanoids and advanced AMRs. With this launch, Qualcomm is entering the premium‑tier robotics segment for the first time.

Jain noted that the company’s general‑purpose robotics architecture combines heterogeneous edge computing, mixed‑criticality systems, machine learning operations, and an AI data flywheel. This modular approach enables robots to adapt to real‑world tasks such as seeing, hearing, and interacting with their environment, while maintaining industrial‑grade reliability. The system is optimised to scale across different form factors, making it suitable for both domestic and industrial applications.

The India AI Impact Summit, which runs from February 16-20, is anchored in three foundational pillars - People, Planet, and Progress. The five‑day program has drawn significant global participation, with over 20 Heads of State, 60 Ministers, and 500 global AI leaders attending. Policymakers, technology companies, innovators, academia, and industry leaders are engaging in discussions aimed at translating AI deliberations into actionable development outcomes under the India AI Mission and the Digital India initiative.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the summit on Monday, emphasising that India’s progress in AI will not only deliver transformative solutions for the nation but also contribute to global advancement. He is scheduled to deliver the inaugural address on February 19, setting the tone for enhanced global cooperation and advancing India’s vision for inclusive, trusted, and development‑oriented artificial intelligence.

Qualcomm’s demonstration of humanoid robotics and the Dragonwing IQ‑10 processor reflects the growing momentum in physical AI and robotics innovation, positioning India as a key hub for deployment and experimentation. The showcase underscores how global technology leaders are leveraging the India AI platform to highlight cutting‑edge advancements and align them with India’s ambition to lead in AI adoption across education, industry, and society.

