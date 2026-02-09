Qualcomm’s India Teams Designing Next-Gen 2nm Chips; Manufacturing to Take Place Abroad

New Delhi: Global chipmaker Qualcomm has placed its Indian engineering teams at the heart of its most advanced project yet: the design of next-generation 2-nanometre silicon chips. The announcement marks a significant step for India’s role in the global semiconductor industry, with engineers in Bengaluru directly shaping technology that will power future devices.

India’s Role in Advanced Chip Design

Chip design work has long been part of India’s tech ecosystem, but Qualcomm’s latest project signals a shift to the highest level of innovation. The company confirmed that its India-based teams are working on chips that will be manufactured using the world’s most advanced processes. While production will happen abroad, the design is being carried out in India - a milestone that highlights the country’s growing importance in the semiconductor supply chain.

Minister’s Visit and Industry Vision

During a visit to Qualcomm’s Bengaluru facility, IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw praised the achievement, saying India is steadily building the infrastructure needed to eventually manufacture high-end chips domestically. He described the work as proof of India’s rising design capabilities and emphasized that the country is “increasingly at the centre of how advanced semiconductor technologies are being designed for the future.”

Why 2nm Chips Matter

The move to 2-nanometre technology represents a leap in performance and efficiency. These chips are expected to power next-generation smartphones, computers, and connected devices, offering faster speeds and lower energy consumption. Qualcomm’s decision to involve its Indian teams directly in this cutting-edge design shows confidence in their expertise and signals India’s growing influence in shaping global tech standards.

Building a Semiconductor Ecosystem

Vaishnaw noted that milestones like this align with India’s broader vision of creating a globally competitive semiconductor industry. With government-backed initiatives such as the IndiaAI Mission and investments in chip infrastructure, the country is positioning itself not just as a hub for software and services but as a serious player in hardware innovation.

For India, Qualcomm’s project is more than just a corporate milestone. It reflects a shift in perception: Indian engineers are no longer seen only as support teams but as leaders in designing the most advanced technologies. While manufacturing remains outside the country for now, the design work happening in Bengaluru is a clear signal that India is moving closer to the frontlines of the global semiconductor race.

