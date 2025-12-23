Rajasthan Panchayat Bars Women from Smartphones, Restricts Daughters‑in‑Law to Keypad Phones

New Delhi: On a winter morning in Rajasthan’s Jalore district, a decision taken in a village meeting has left many stunned. In Gazipur village, where community gatherings often decide social norms, the local panchayat has now ruled that daughters‑in‑law and young women across 15 villages will no longer be allowed to use smartphones with cameras. Starting January 26, they will be restricted to basic keypad phones, permitted only for calling.

The order was announced during a meeting of the Chaudhary community, chaired by Sujnaram Chaudhary, president of the 14 pattis (subdivisions). Panch Himmtaram formally declared the decision after discussions among members.

According to the directive, women cannot carry mobile phones to weddings, social functions, or even to a neighbour’s house. School‑going girls may use smartphones for study purposes, but only within their homes. Outside, the ban remains firm.

Explaining the rationale, community leaders said the move was intended to prevent children from misusing mobile phones. They claimed that women often hand over their devices to children to keep them occupied, which, they argued, could harm their eyesight. “This step was taken after observing how children spend hours on these devices,” Chaudhary told PTI.

The restrictions, however, highlight the growing tension between tradition and technology in rural India. While urban centres embrace digital learning and smartphone access, women in these villages are being asked to step back into a keypad‑only era.

The decision has sparked debate, with many pointing out that such bans limit women’s access to information, education, and communication. Yet, the panchayat insists the measure is for the welfare of families.

