Rajesh Jha to Retire From Microsoft: IIT-Madras Alumnus Who Led Windows, Microsoft 365 to Step Down

Rajesh Jha, one of Microsoft’s longest-serving executives and the head of the company’s Experiences + Devices unit, has announced his retirement after more than three decades at the company.

Jha informed employees on Thursday that he will step down from his current role on July 1, according to an internal memo. He will continue to stay associated with Microsoft in an advisory capacity after the transition.

Led Windows, Microsoft 365, and Surface

Jha currently oversees Microsoft’s Experiences + Devices division, which manages some of the company’s most widely used products. The unit is responsible for Windows, Microsoft 365 applications such as Word and Teams, and Microsoft’s Surface hardware lineup.

Under his leadership, the group played a central role in integrating cloud services and AI features across Microsoft’s productivity software ecosystem.

Advertisement

Leadership reshuffle announced

Alongside his retirement announcement, Jha confirmed a set of leadership changes that will take effect as part of the transition.

Jeff Teper will be promoted to Executive Vice President Sumit Chauhan and Kirk Koenigsbauer will take on roles as President

Jha said the succession plan had been in discussion for some time between him and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. “Rajesh has been a constant throughout my entire life at Microsoft,” Nadella said, acknowledging Jha’s long tenure and influence inside the company.

Advertisement

Three decades at Microsoft

Jha, an IIT Madras alumnus, joined Microsoft more than 30 years ago and rose through several leadership roles across the company’s product divisions. Over the years, he helped shape Microsoft’s transition from traditional software to a cloud-first productivity ecosystem, particularly through the evolution of Office into Microsoft 365.

Another leadership exit at Microsoft

Jha’s retirement comes shortly after another senior leadership change at the company. Last month, Microsoft announced the retirement of Phil Spencer, the head of its gaming division.

The company appointed Asha Sharma as the new Executive Vice President and CEO of the gaming unit following Spencer’s departure.