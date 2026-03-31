Ray-Ban Meta Blayzer Optics, Scriber Optics Smart Glasses Launched for Prescription Users

Meta Platforms launched two new Ray-Ban prescription smart glasses on Tuesday, expanding its offerings in an area that has become one ​of the few breakthrough successes in the race for artificial intelligence-powered gadgets.

The ‌new glasses, which are available for pre-order in the US starting at $499, will broaden options for prescription eyewear users. CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in January that “billions of people wear glasses or ​contacts for vision correction.”

Meta said the new products - Ray-Ban Meta Blayzer Optics ​and Ray-Ban Meta Scriber Optics - would become available at optical retailers ⁠in the US and select international markets on April 14.

The new models will ​feature overextension hinges, interchangeable nose pads and optician-adjustable temple tips to make them adaptable ​to each user's unique face shape.

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Shares of Meta were up nearly 4% in morning trading. They have fallen around 19% so far this year.

The Facebook parent plans to invest hundreds of ​billions of dollars in its pursuit of "personal superintelligence," where advanced gadgets, among other ​products, would bring the benefits of AI to individual users. Meta develops its AI glasses in partnership ‌with ⁠Ray-Ban owner EssilorLuxottica.

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Global smart glasses shipments reached 9.6 million units last year, with Meta accounting for about 76.1% of the total, International Data Corporation's research director Ramon Llamas said, adding that global smart glasses shipments are expected to reach 13.4 million units ​in 2026.

The social ​media company launched Meta ⁠Ray-Ban Display glasses at $799 last year, its first model with a built-in display, enabling users to read messages, follow navigation directions and ​interact with AI services without using a phone.

Earlier this year, ​however, Meta delayed ⁠the model's global rollout, citing a supply shortage and strong demand. The Display smart glasses can also be ordered with prescription lenses for an additional $200.