Realme 14T 5G Launched: Price in India, Specifications

Updated April 25th 2025, 14:15 IST
Realme has launched a new smartphone in the Realme 14 series. Called the Realme 14T 5G, the smartphone has a smooth AMOLED display, a 5G processor, a large battery with fast charging, and an Android 15-based operating system. The Realme 14T 5G also has stereo speakers, while the combination of IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings stands out in this price segment.
“From its ultra-bright 120Hz AMOLED screen with 2100 nits peak brightness to its class-leading triple IP66, IP68, and IP69 water and dust resistance ratings, the 14T 5G is built for users who demand more from their smartphones, more durability, more power, and more style,” said a Realme spokesperson.
Realme offers two storage configurations on the 14T 5G. The 128GB variant costs ₹17,999, while the 256GB model is priced at ₹19,999. Its colourways include Surf Green, Obsidian Black, and Lightning Purple. Customers can get an instant ₹1,000 discount on using bank cards.
With support for dual 5G SIM cards support, the Realme 14T 5G boasts a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 180Hz touch sampling rate. It has a peak brightness of 2000 nits. Powering the smartphone is an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It runs Android 15-based Realme UI 6.0.
For photography, the Realme 14T 5G packs a 50MP wide OmniVision OV50D40 sensor with only electronic image stabilisation (EIS) and a 2MP monochrome sensor. Its selfie camera has a 16MP Sony IMX480 sensor. The cameras support 1080p video recording. Realme claims the phone can boost volume to 300 per cent, thanks to its speakers with Hi-Res Audio certification. It also has dual-mic noise cancellation. The Realme 14T 5G houses a 6000mAh battery with 45W fast charging technology.
Published April 25th 2025, 14:15 IST