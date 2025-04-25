Realme 14T 5G Launched: Price in India, Specifications

Realme has launched a new smartphone in the Realme 14 series. Called the Realme 14T 5G, the smartphone has a smooth AMOLED display, a 5G processor, a large battery with fast charging, and an Android 15-based operating system. The Realme 14T 5G also has stereo speakers, while the combination of IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings stands out in this price segment.

“From its ultra-bright 120Hz AMOLED screen with 2100 nits peak brightness to its class-leading triple IP66, IP68, and IP69 water and dust resistance ratings, the 14T 5G is built for users who demand more from their smartphones, more durability, more power, and more style,” said a Realme spokesperson.

Realme 14T 5G price in India

Realme offers two storage configurations on the 14T 5G. The 128GB variant costs ₹17,999, while the 256GB model is priced at ₹19,999. Its colourways include Surf Green, Obsidian Black, and Lightning Purple. Customers can get an instant ₹1,000 discount on using bank cards.

Realme 14T 5G specifications

With support for dual 5G SIM cards support, the Realme 14T 5G boasts a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 180Hz touch sampling rate. It has a peak brightness of 2000 nits. Powering the smartphone is an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It runs Android 15-based Realme UI 6.0.