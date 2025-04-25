Realme 14T 5G vs Oppo K13: How Do They Compare?

Here is how the Realme 14T 5G and the Oppo K13 5G compare. | Image: Realme, Oppo

Realme has launched its new phone, the 14T 5G, in India. The Realme 14T 5G has an AMOLED display, dual cameras on the back, and a series of IP ratings for a water- and dust-resistant body. All of this comes at a price of about ₹18,000, which is also what Oppo asks for the newly launched K13. Customers planning to buy a budget phone for this price can consider both the Realme 14T 5G and the Oppo K13 5G. Here is how they both compare.

Realme 14T 5G vs Oppo K13: Specifications

Display: The Realme 14T 5G comes with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 2100 nits. On the other hand, Oppo K13’s 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display offers a peak brightness of 1200 nits. It also has a 120Hz refresh rate.

Processor: Powering the Realme 14T 5G is a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. On the other hand, the Oppo K13 rocks a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. Both phones offer Android 15-based operating systems.

Cameras: Both phones come with a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP secondary camera on the back. Their selfie cameras are also the same, using a 16MP sensor. However, the Oppo K13 can record up to 4K videos, while the Realme 14T 5G’s video recording capabilities max out at 1080p.

Battery: The Realme 14T 5G uses a 6000mAh battery with 45W fast charging, whereas the Oppo K13 has a 7000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

Realme 14T 5G vs Oppo K13 5G: Prices in India