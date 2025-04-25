Realme 14T 5G vs Oppo K13: How Do They Compare?

Updated April 25th 2025, 20:08 IST
Realme has launched its new phone, the 14T 5G, in India. The Realme 14T 5G has an AMOLED display, dual cameras on the back, and a series of IP ratings for a water- and dust-resistant body. All of this comes at a price of about ₹18,000, which is also what Oppo asks for the newly launched K13. Customers planning to buy a budget phone for this price can consider both the Realme 14T 5G and the Oppo K13 5G. Here is how they both compare.
Display: The Realme 14T 5G comes with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 2100 nits. On the other hand, Oppo K13’s 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display offers a peak brightness of 1200 nits. It also has a 120Hz refresh rate.
Processor: Powering the Realme 14T 5G is a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. On the other hand, the Oppo K13 rocks a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. Both phones offer Android 15-based operating systems.
Cameras: Both phones come with a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP secondary camera on the back. Their selfie cameras are also the same, using a 16MP sensor. However, the Oppo K13 can record up to 4K videos, while the Realme 14T 5G’s video recording capabilities max out at 1080p.
Battery: The Realme 14T 5G uses a 6000mAh battery with 45W fast charging, whereas the Oppo K13 has a 7000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.
Both phones start at ₹17,999 for their base variants with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. While the Realme 14T 5G comes in Surf Green, Obsidian Black, and Lightning Purple colours, the Oppo K13 5G has Icy Purple, Prism Black, and White colour variants.
