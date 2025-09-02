Realme 15T With AMOLED Display, 7000mAh Battery Launched, Starts at ₹20,999

Realme has launched 15T, its new smartphone that packs a big 7000mAh battery, a display with one of the brightest AMOLED panels, and a combination of three IP ratings for overall endurance against water and dust. The new Realme 15T joins the recently launched 15 and 15 Pro smartphones, appealing to customers looking for an affordable option with some trade-offs.

Realme 15T price in India

The new Realme 15T comes in three configurations. The variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage costs ₹20,999, while the model with 256GB of internal memory is priced at ₹22,999. The top-end model will be available for ₹24,999. The phone also has a bunch of launch offers, but they vary depending on how you buy the phone.

Online customers will be eligible for a ₹2,000 bank discount on all variants, but the exchange bonus will be capped at ₹5,000 for the 12GB RAM model and ₹4,000 for the 8GB RAM variant. On the other hand, offline buyers will receive ₹2,000 off on credit card EMI payment options and ₹1,000 on full-swipe payments across variants. These customers will also be eligible for free Realme Buds T01 if they pre-book the Realme 15T before the sale date.

The pre-bookings for the Realme 15T have already started and last till September 5. The first sale will take place between September 6 and 8 across Flipkart, Realme’s website, and offline partners.

Realme 15T specifications

Display: A 6.57-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 4,000 nits of peak brightness, and up to 2160Hz high-frequency PWM dimming.

Processor: An octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Max processor paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of storage. A microSD card with up to 2TB support is also available.

Cameras: A 50MP main sensor and a 2MP depth sensor on the back, and a 50MP selfie camera.

Battery: A 7000mAh battery with 60W fast wired charging.

Operating System: Android 15-based Realme UI 6.0.