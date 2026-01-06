Realme 16 Pro Series Launched in India - Price, Features, and More

Realme has launched its new 16 Pro Series for the Indian market, bringing an updated design, hardware, and more focus on photography. The smartphone manufacturer offers the 16 Pro and the 16 Pro Plus in three variants, and the cameras in these smartphones are tuned with LumaColour. Realme says it offers more professional tools for the precise capture of photos and an enhanced overall experience. Both the 16 Pro and the 16 Pro+ are offered in three colour options and will be available from January 9, 2026.

Here’s everything you need to know about Realme’s latest smartphones, 16 Pro and 16 Pro+:

Realme 16 Pro, 16 Pro+ Price

The price of the Realme 16 Pro is -

8 GB + 128 GB - ₹31,999

8 GB + 256 GB - ₹33,999

12 GB + 256 GB - ₹36,999

The price of the Realme 16 Pro+ is as follows:

8 GB + 128 GB - ₹39,999

8 GB + 256 GB - ₹41,999

12 GB + 256 GB - ₹44,999

The two smartphones will go on sale from January 9, 2026.

Realme 16 Pro, 16 Pro+ Colours

Both the Realme 16 Pro and 16 Pro+ are available in three colour options to choose from.

The 16 Pro is available in Master Gold, Orchid Purple and Pebble Grey colour options. The 16 Pro+ is available in Master Gold, Master Grey and Camellia Pink shades.

Realme 16 Pro, 16 Pro+ Camera

Since Realme says these two smartphones come with ga ood photography experience, the 16 Pro, 16 Pro+ come with a 200MP LumaColor Camera.

The Realme 16 Pro+ has a 200MP LumaColour camera, and you can choose from various preset profiles. There is a 3.5x Telephoto portrait camera and a 115-degree ultrawide camera. For video shooting, it supports 4K 120fps recording. Further, for selfies, the 16 Pro+ comes with a 50MP front camera.

Similarly, the Realme 16 Pro also has a 20MP LumaColour camera and a 112-degree wide ultrawide camera. Additionally, for selfies, the 16 Pro has a 50MP front camera.

Realme 16 Pro, 16 Pro+ Display

Talking about the display, the Realme 16 Pro, 16 Pro+ have 6500 nits peak outdoor brightness. The 16 Pro+ has a 6.8-inch screen having a 144Hz refresh rate and comes with a 4D Curve+ display. Realme says the 16 Pro+ has the thinnest bezel measuring 1.48 mm, giving it a minimal bezel design.

The 16 Pro has a 6.78-inch screen size, a 144Hz AMOLED display with 6500 nits full-screen brightness.

Realme 16 Pro, 16 Pro+ Battery

The Realme 16 Pro and the 16 Pro+ are equipped with big battery packs for your daily tasks, running all day. Both smartphones have a 7,000mAh battery pack, despite having a slim design.

Realme 16 Pro, 16 Pro+ Processor