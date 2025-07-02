Realme Announces Realme UI 7 Eligible Phones in Major Android 16 Push

Realme GT 7 will be the first phone to receive the Realme UI 7 update. | Image: Realme

Realme has released a list of all the smartphones and tablets that will be eligible for Realme UI 7—the company’s next mobile skin based on Android 16. The announcement comes as a reprieve to Realme phone users, especially at a time when most brands do not reveal rollout plans for their next operating systems. The first Realme phone to receive Realme UI 7 will be the latest GT 7, but the company will not abandon low-end phones, such as the Realme C71.

According to a press note, Realme’s next software for its phones will include the Material Three Express design language of Android 16, offering better customisation of the home screen and the lock screen. The Android 16-based update will also pack several new features, such as desktop windowing, auto-grouping of notifications, and granular controls in adaptive refresh rate functionality on Realme phones.

What's coming in Realme UI 7?

Refined user interface: Based on Android 16's Material Three Express design, Realme UI 7 will offer a cleaner, more vibrant UI with smoother animations and improved icons. You can expect enhanced theme and layout customisations, including an iOS-inspired lock screen depth effect. The adaptive dark mode functionality will also be improved in Realme UI 7.

AI enhancements: Realme UI 7.0 will build on the AI features of Realme UI 6.0, offering better AI imaging, a smarter AI assistant, and gaming enhancements that could make the smartphone experience better. You can expect features such as AI Motion Deblur, AI Sketch to Image, AI Ultra Clarity, AI Voice Suggestions, and AI Game Super Resolution to improve.

Advanced privacy: Google has ramped up privacy tools in Android 16, and they are all coming to Realme phones with the Realme UI 7.0 update. These include granular app permissions control, enhanced theft detection with AI-powered tracking, and an improved Private Space 2.0 for better protection of sensitive apps and files.

Here are all the Realme phones eligible for the Realme UI 7 update:

Realme GT series

Realme GT 7

Realme GT 7 Pro

Realme GT7 Pro Racing

Realme GT 7T

Realme GT 6

Realme GT 6T

Realme GT Neo6

Realme GT Neo6 SE

Realme GT5

Realme GT5 240W

Realme GT5 Pro

Realme number series

Realme 14

Realme 14 Pro

Realme 14 Pro+

Realme 14T

Realme 14x

Realme 13

Realme 13+

Realme 13 Pro

Realme 13 Pro+

Realme 12 4G

Realme 12

Realme 12+

Realme 12 Lite

Realme 12+

Realme 12 Pro

Realme 12 Pro+

Realme Narzo series

Realme Narzo 80 Pro

Realme Narzo 80x

Realme Narzo 70

Realme Narzo 70 Turbo

Realme Narzo 70 Pro

Realme Narzo 70x

Realme Neo series

Realme Neo7

Realme Neo7 SE

Realme Neo7 Turbo

Realme Neo7x

Realme P series

Realme P3

Realme P3 Pro

Realme P3 Ultra

Realme P3x

Realme P2 Pro

Realme P1

Realme P1 Pro

Realme P1 Speed

Realme C series

Realme C75 4G

Realme C75

Realme C73

Realme C71