Realme Announces Realme UI 7 Eligible Phones in Major Android 16 Push

Updated 2 July 2025 at 19:49 IST
Realme has released a list of all the smartphones and tablets that will be eligible for Realme UI 7—the company’s next mobile skin based on Android 16. The announcement comes as a reprieve to Realme phone users, especially at a time when most brands do not reveal rollout plans for their next operating systems. The first Realme phone to receive Realme UI 7 will be the latest GT 7, but the company will not abandon low-end phones, such as the Realme C71.
According to a press note, Realme’s next software for its phones will include the Material Three Express design language of Android 16, offering better customisation of the home screen and the lock screen. The Android 16-based update will also pack several new features, such as desktop windowing, auto-grouping of notifications, and granular controls in adaptive refresh rate functionality on Realme phones.
Refined user interface: Based on Android 16's Material Three Express design, Realme UI 7 will offer a cleaner, more vibrant UI with smoother animations and improved icons. You can expect enhanced theme and layout customisations, including an iOS-inspired lock screen depth effect. The adaptive dark mode functionality will also be improved in Realme UI 7.
AI enhancements: Realme UI 7.0 will build on the AI features of Realme UI 6.0, offering better AI imaging, a smarter AI assistant, and gaming enhancements that could make the smartphone experience better. You can expect features such as AI Motion Deblur, AI Sketch to Image, AI Ultra Clarity, AI Voice Suggestions, and AI Game Super Resolution to improve.
Advanced privacy: Google has ramped up privacy tools in Android 16, and they are all coming to Realme phones with the Realme UI 7.0 update. These include granular app permissions control, enhanced theft detection with AI-powered tracking, and an improved Private Space 2.0 for better protection of sensitive apps and files.
Realme GT series
Realme number series
Realme Narzo series
Realme Neo series
Realme P series
Realme C series
While Realme has not specified the exact rollout timeline for the Realme UI 7, the beta programme is expected to begin soon, starting with the Realme GT 7 in China, followed by trials in markets like India.
Published 2 July 2025 at 19:17 IST