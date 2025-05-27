Realme GT 7 Launched: Check Out Its Top Alternatives for ₹35,000

Updated May 27th 2025, 18:26 IST
Realme’s new flagship GT 7 has been launched in India, packing features such as a high-capacity battery with 120W fast charging, MediaTek’s latest high-end processor, and generative AI features that the company says will help users perform daily tasks faster and better. The GT 7 starts at ₹34,999 — a mid-range price category where you can find several other options with good specifications and features.
Before talking about the Realme GT 7’s alternatives, here are its key specifications.
Display: 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 6000 nits of brightness, and Armor Shell Glass protection on top.
Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9400e processor with Immortalis-G720 MC12 GPU, up to 16GB of RAM, 1TB of storage, and Android 15-based Realme UI 6.0.
Cameras: A 50MP wide Sony IMX906 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8MP ultrawide sensor, and a 50MP telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom and OIS, Dolby Vision support in video recording. A 32MP front camera.
Battery: A 7000mAh battery with support for 120W fast wired charging.
iQOO Neo 10: Even though the iQOO Neo 10 is not the company’s flagship phone, it offers on-par specifications and features. It comes with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz adaptive refresh rate, a maximum brightness of 5500 nits, and support for Dolby Vision. Powering the smartphone is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM. It has 50MP dual cameras with OIS and a 32MP selfie camera. The iQOO Neo 10 has a 7000mAh battery with 120W fast charging. The iQOO Neo 10 costs ₹31,999.
Motorola Edge 60 Pro: Slightly cheaper than the Realme GT 7, the Edge 60 Pro brings premium features such as a curved display and AI goodness. The smartphone sports a 6.7-inch OLED display with HDR10+, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a maximum brightness of 4500 nits. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal memory. It has 50MP triple cameras, including a telephoto lens, and a 50MP selfie camera. It also houses a 6000mAh battery with 90W fast charging support. The Motorola Edge 60 Pro costs ₹29,999 for the base version.
Published May 27th 2025, 18:26 IST