Realme GT 8 Pro India Launch Date Announced

The Realme GT 8 Pro is set to launch in India on November 20, the company announced on Friday, stating that its next flagship will strengthen its position in the smartphone innovation industry. Already showed off in multiple teasers ahead of the launch, the Realme GT 8 Pro will offer a customisable camera design, allowing users to switch between different modules to change the look. The cameras, in particular, will utilise advanced imaging technology as part of the company’s newly formed partnership with Japan’s Ricoh Imaging.

What to expect from Realme GT 8 Pro

Realme’s next flagship phone is claimed to offer “professional-grade optics” and “photographic aesthetics” of the RICOH GR series through a dedicated RICOH GR mode that works in 28mm and 40mm focal lengths. The mode also features five exclusive RICOH GR Tones. The camera system includes a switch design, which involves swappable modules with different looks.

The company has also confirmed key details, including the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip for top-end performance. The GT 8 Pro will also house a Hyper Vision+ AI chip to facilitate AI workloads. It will sport a 2K display, a 7000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging technology, which the company claims can deliver an “all-day” power with 15 minutes of charging. The Realme GT 8 Pro will also ship with Realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16.

The Realme GT 8 Pro will be available from the company’s online store and Flipkart after the launch on November 20. It will come in Diary White and Urban Blue colourways, the company said in a note.

