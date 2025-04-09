Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G With Waterproof Body, 6000mAh Battery Launched

Realme has launched the Narzo 80 Pro 5G, its new smartphone with a waterproof body, a big 6000mAh battery, and an OLED display for under ₹20,000. The new Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G also has military-grade shock resistance, which the company claims makes the phone more durable than the competition. The Narzo 80 Pro has arrived alongside a budget-friendly Narzo 80x 5G.

Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G price in India

The new Realme Narzo 80 Pro is priced at ₹19,999 for the variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The model with 256GB of storage is priced at ₹21,499, while the top variant offering 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage costs ₹23,499. It will be available in Speed Silver and Racing Green colours. The sale goes live for limited units on April 9 at 6 pm, while a “Limited Period Sale” begins on April 11 at 6 pm.

Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G specifications

The new Narzo 80 Pro 5G boasts a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, and a 2500Hz instant touch sampling rate. Realme says the display offers up to 4500 nits of brightness. An octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset powers the Narzo 80 Pro 5G, featuring a Mali-G615 GPU and up to 12GB of RAM. The phone runs Android 15-based Realme UI 6.0.