Realme Narzo 80x 5G Launched With Android 15 OS: Price in India

Realme’s new Narzo 80 series is now official. It has two smartphones: the Narzo 80 Pro 5G and the Narzo 80x 5G. While the former is aimed at people who want a mid-range phone, the Narzo 80x 5G goes easy on the wallet. Despite its price of under ₹14,000, the Narzo 80x 5G brings a MediaTek processor, a fast-charging battery, and protection against water immersion. Here are all the details about the new Realme Narzo 80x 5G.

Realme Narzo 80x 5G price in India

The latest Narzo 80x 5G costs ₹13,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant and ₹14,999 for the 8GB+128GB model. It comes in Deep Ocean and Sunlit Gold colours and will go on sale on April 11. Customers can get a ₹2,000 discount on the phone when buying from Realme’s online store and Amazon. The effective price, thus, will be ₹11,999 and ₹12,999, respectively.

Realme Narzo 80x 5G specifications

Realme’s cheaper Narzo 80x 5G boasts a 6.72-inch full-HD+ LCD with dynamic refresh rates between 45-120Hz, a touch sampling rate of 240Hz, and a peak brightness of 680 nits. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6400 SoC, paired with an Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. The phone offers up to 8GB of RAM, but 128GB of storage is fixed on both variants. However, customers can expand the storage using a microSD card of up to 2TB. The Realme Narzo 80x 5G runs Android 15-based Realme UI 6.0.