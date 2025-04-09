Realme Narzo 80x 5G Launched With Android 15 OS: Price in India

Updated April 9th 2025, 14:38 IST
Realme’s new Narzo 80 series is now official. It has two smartphones: the Narzo 80 Pro 5G and the Narzo 80x 5G. While the former is aimed at people who want a mid-range phone, the Narzo 80x 5G goes easy on the wallet. Despite its price of under ₹14,000, the Narzo 80x 5G brings a MediaTek processor, a fast-charging battery, and protection against water immersion. Here are all the details about the new Realme Narzo 80x 5G.
The latest Narzo 80x 5G costs ₹13,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant and ₹14,999 for the 8GB+128GB model. It comes in Deep Ocean and Sunlit Gold colours and will go on sale on April 11. Customers can get a ₹2,000 discount on the phone when buying from Realme’s online store and Amazon. The effective price, thus, will be ₹11,999 and ₹12,999, respectively.
Realme’s cheaper Narzo 80x 5G boasts a 6.72-inch full-HD+ LCD with dynamic refresh rates between 45-120Hz, a touch sampling rate of 240Hz, and a peak brightness of 680 nits. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6400 SoC, paired with an Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. The phone offers up to 8GB of RAM, but 128GB of storage is fixed on both variants. However, customers can expand the storage using a microSD card of up to 2TB. The Realme Narzo 80x 5G runs Android 15-based Realme UI 6.0.
Its cameras include a 50MP main sensor on the back alongside a 2MP portrait sensor, while the front camera houses a 16MP sensor. The Realme Narzo 80x 5G is claimed to offer military-grade durability and comes with IP68+IP69 ratings. The phone has a 6000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging through a bundled charger. The phone also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, but customers also have the face unlock functionality.
