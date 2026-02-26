Realme Narzo Power 5G Launching March 5: Can the Battery Beast Outlast Redmi Note 15 Pro+?

New Delhi: Realme is preparing to launch the Narzo Power 5G on March 5, 2026, and the device is already drawing attention for its sheer battery muscle. With a 10,001mAh battery which is nearly double the size of most mainstream rivals, the Narzo Power 5G is positioned as a smartphone built for endurance. It supports 80W fast charging and 27W reverse charging, effectively allowing it to double up as a power bank.

But how does it stack up against competitors? Take the Redmi Note 15 Pro+, a strong rival in the same segment. Redmi’s handset offers a 200MP primary camera, faster LPDDR5 RAM, and UFS 4.0 storage, making it a better performer for photography and speed‑hungry users. By contrast, Realme’s Narzo Power 5G opts for a 50MP Sony IMX882 OIS sensor, paired with an 8MP ultra‑wide lens, and while capable, it is yet to be seen how does it match Redmi’s headline‑grabbing optics.

Where Realme does pull ahead is in display and durability. The Narzo Power 5G boasts a 6.8‑inch curved AMOLED panel with a 144Hz adaptive refresh rate and an astonishing 6500‑nit peak brightness, far brighter than Redmi’s 1800‑nit flat display. Add to that IP66/IP68/IP69 ratings, and the Narzo Power 5G is clearly built for rugged, outdoor use.

In terms of performance, the Narzo Power 5G runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset, clocked up to 2.6GHz. It’s efficient and capable, but Redmi’s Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 edges ahead in raw speed and memory bandwidth.

For now, the Narzo Power 5G looks like a device built for users who value battery life, outdoor visibility, and durability, while the Redmi Note 15 Pro+ caters more to performance-driven and photography-focused buyers. With the Narzo Power 5G yet to hit the shelves, its true standing against rivals will only be revealed once reviews and user experiences start coming in.