Realme P1 5G Discount Offer Announced for Online Buyers

Realme has announced a limited-period offer on the Realme P1 5G under which customers can get a flat discount on both variants. However, there is a caveat. The discount applies to purchases made using a bank card and begins on January 8. The Realme P1 5G was launched in April last year at a starting price of ₹15,999 for the 8GB RAM variant, but the company announced its 6GB RAM version later at ₹1,000 less. However, it will go on sale at less than ₹13,999 in the upcoming flash sale.

Realme P1 5G price

The price of the Realme P1 5G’s 6GB RAM variant will go down from ₹14,999 to ₹12,999, while the 8GB RAM variant will be available for ₹13,999 instead of ₹15,999 as part of the sale. The discount will be available on online purchases from Realme’s online store and Flipkart made using eligible bank cards. The sale begins on January 8 and runs till January 10, according to the press release.

Realme P1 5G specifications

Featuring support for dual 5G networks, the Realme P1 5G boasts a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a screen-to-body ratio of 92.65 per cent. A MediaTek Dimensity 7050 5G chipset powers the Realme P1 5G, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Realme says users can expand the RAM virtually by up to 8GB as part of Realme UI. The smartphone packs a 5000mAh battery that charges at up to 45W using the bundled charger.