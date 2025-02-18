Realme P3 Pro 5G, Realme P3x 5G Launched: How They Are Different

Realme has launched two new smartphones in its P-series: the Realme P3 Pro and the Realme P3x — which the company says have been “designed exclusively for India.” The Realme P3 Pro 5G will appeal to customers looking for a mid-range smartphone, while the P3x 5G will likely be more suited for buyers on a budget. Although Realme claims both phones “stand out” in their price, the P3 Pro and P3x share their specifications with several phones in their categories.

Realme P3 Pro 5G price, specifications

The Realme P3 Pro is claimed to have the “world’s first luminous colour-changing fibre back panel,” allowing the back panel to glow in the dark in response to ambient light. This colourway is called Nebula Glow, but customers can also choose from other variants: Galaxy Purple and Saturn Brown. The Realme P3 Pro 5G has a 6.83-inch curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1472x2800 pixels. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor powers the Realme P3 Pro 5G, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Photography on the Realme P3 Pro is handled by a 50MP Sony IMX896 sensor, which supports optical image stabilisation (OIS). There are two more sensors, the details of which are unspecified. The phone has a 16MP Sony IMX480 sensor on the front for selfies. The Realme P3 Pro houses a 6000mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging. It also has ‘military grade’ shock resistance, alongside IP68+IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.