Realme P4x 5G With 7000mAh Battery Launched, Prices Start at ₹15,999

The Realme P4x 5G has been launched in India, competing with the recently launched Oppo A6x and Redmi 15C. | Image: Realme

Realme has officially launched its latest offering, the realme P4x 5G, in India, expanding the company’s P4 series. Positioned as a budget-friendly device with impressive specifications, the P4x aims to attract mobile gaming enthusiasts without breaking the bank.

Realme P4x 5G price, availability, offers

The Realme P4x 5G is offered in Matte Silver, Elegant Pink, and Lake Green finishes, featuring an aerospace-inspired design.

The pricing for the various models is as follows:

6GB+128GB: ₹15,999 (Launch Price: ₹13,499 with offers)

8GB+128GB: ₹17,499 (Launch Price: ₹14,999 with offers)

8GB+256GB: ₹19,499 (Launch Price: ₹16,999 with offers)

The special launch price includes a ₹1,000 coupon and a ₹1,500 bank offer. The first sale is scheduled for December 10th, starting at noon, and will be available for a 12-hour window on Realme's online store and Flipkart.

Realme P4x 5G specifications

The new smartphone boasts a 6.72-inch Full HD+ LCD screen with an ultra-smooth 144Hz variable refresh rate and a peak brightness of up to 1000 nits. Powering the device is the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra 4nm processor, clocked up to 2.6GHz and paired with the Mali-G615 MC2 GPU. The phone comes in configurations up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, along with an additional 10GB of Dynamic RAM expansion, and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, which is expandable up to 2TB via a microSD card.

A key focus of the realme P4x 5G is its gaming capability. Realme claims the P4x 5G can deliver up to 90 FPS gameplay on popular titles like BGMI and up to 120 FPS in Free Fire. To maintain performance during extended gaming sessions, realme has integrated a substantial 5300mm² VC Frostcore Cooling System, a Vapour Chamber setup claimed to achieve a significant 20℃ drop in CPU temperature.

The Realme P4x 5G packs a 7000mAh battery, claimed to deliver up to an hour of BGMI gameplay with only six minutes of charging. Furthermore, the phone supports 45W fast charging, capable of taking the battery from 1% to 100% in a claimed 90 minutes.

In the optics department, the P4x features a dual-camera setup on the rear, highlighted by a 50MP main camera with an OV50D40 sensor and f/1.8 aperture, complemented by a 2MP secondary sensor. Video recording goes up to 4K at 30 fps. The front houses an 8MP camera with an f/2.4 aperture for selfies and video calls, supporting up to 1080p 30 fps video recording.