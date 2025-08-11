Realme Says P4 Series Offers Dedicated Gaming Chip Under ₹30,000, Launch Set for August 20

Realme has announced that its upcoming P4 series phones will feature a dedicated chip for high-end gaming, but cost less than ₹30,000. The series will include two phones, so the good bits are coming to the higher model, called the Realme P4 Pro. Alongside the standard variant, Realme P4, this phone is set for launch in India on August 20.

According to Francis Wong, Head of Product Marketing of Realme, the P series “is clearly defined for online consumers and to compete with Vivo and Moto on Flipkart.” He added that this phone is also part of the company’s strategy to “make our product lines leaner.”

What to expect from the Realme P4 series?

Ahead of the launch in India, Realme has teased notable features of the P4 series. In its teasers, the company confirmed the P4 Pro will rock Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chip for mid-range performance, but what stands out is a new Hyper Vision AI chip. Realme says this chip can offer serious performance enhancements, especially while gaming. For instance, it can run select games at 144FPS and Ultra-HD graphics—features rare at the hinted ballpark. Additionally, the company has also claimed the phone scored over 1.10 million points on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform.

Pitching it as a gaming-focused phone, Realme also confirmed that the P4 Pro will sport a 144Hz display with a peak brightness of 6500 nits and HDR10+ support. The phone will use a 7000mAh battery for long-lasting performance, and 80W fast charging for quick top-ups. The company said the phone will come in three colours.