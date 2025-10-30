Updated 30 October 2025 at 16:06 IST
Realme’s Next Flagship, GT 8 Pro, Is Coming to India in November
The Realme GT 8 Pro was launched in China earlier this month, and it is headed to India next month.
Realme GT 8 Pro is coming to India next month. | Image: Realme
Realme has announced that its next flagship phone, the GT 8 Pro, will arrive in India in November. Without specifying a date, the company confirmed that the Realme GT 8 Pro will be powered by Qualcomm’s latest and greatest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, alongside a custom chip called HyperVision AI, to enable AI capabilities. Realme, however, did not mention the launch of the lower-specced Realme GT 8.
What’s confirmed
- Next flagship: Realme’s GT 8 Pro will be launched in India next month as the company’s top-end phone that will take on the likes of iQOO 15.
- Availability: While announcing the timeline, the company also said the Realme GT 8 Pro will be available from its online store and Flipkart. However, customers can also anticipate offline sales, the details of which will likely be announced at the launch.
- Design: The GT 8 Pro has already been launched in China, so the design is already out. It uses a unique camera module that can be customised using different attachments for different looks. The phone comes in three colours, otherwise, featuring a flat back panel.
- Specifications: As the company builds up to the India launch, the Realme GT 8 Pro is already on sale in China. It boasts a 6.79-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with an adaptive refresh rate of up to 144Hz and a peak brightness of 7,000 nits. A Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip powers the phone, which packs up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage. The phone also has a 7000mAh battery with 120W charging, while its camera system includes a 200MP camera.
What’s awaited
- Launch date: Even though the announcement hints at a November launch, the company has yet to declare a particular date for the phone’s India release.
- Price: Realme is expected to announce the price of the GT 8 Pro at the launch. But if the China prices are anything to go by, the GT 8 Pro may start at around ₹50,000.
