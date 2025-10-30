Realme’s Next Flagship, GT 8 Pro, Is Coming to India in November

Realme has announced that its next flagship phone, the GT 8 Pro, will arrive in India in November. Without specifying a date, the company confirmed that the Realme GT 8 Pro will be powered by Qualcomm’s latest and greatest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, alongside a custom chip called HyperVision AI, to enable AI capabilities. Realme, however, did not mention the launch of the lower-specced Realme GT 8.