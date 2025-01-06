Redmi 14C 5G Launched: Check Out Its Specifications, Price in India

Redmi 14C is the brand’s latest 5G smartphone, and it is claimed to offer the biggest display in its price segment. Its 6.88-inch screen is almost as big as the display on the Galaxy S24 Ultra, last year’s ultra-premium flagship meant for business-class and power users. Redmi’s claim banks on the sentiment that its new phone’s display can offer better productivity despite hardware constraints. The new Redmi 14C 5G takes on Motorola Moto G35 5G and POCO C75 5G.

Redmi 14C 5G price in India

The new Redmi 14C has three storage configurations. The one with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage costs ₹9,999, while the higher variant with 128GB of memory is priced at ₹10,999. The highest variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage costs ₹11,999. The smartphone will go on sale on January 10 and comes in Stardust Purple, Stargaze Black, and Starlight Blue colours.

Redmi 14C 5G specifications