Redmi 15C 5G With 6000mAh Battery Launched, Prices Start at ₹12,499

Xiaomi India has launched the Redmi 15C 5G, a budget 5G smartphone packing a massive 6000mAh battery, a smooth and tall display, and a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, making it ideal for users juggling work, streaming, and daily multitasking. Available from December 11 on Amazon, Mi.com, and Xiaomi retail stores, it starts at an aggressive price of ₹12,499, taking on the recently launched Oppo A6x.​

Sleek Design Meets Everyday Durability

The Redmi 15C 5G sports a slim 8.2mm body with a 3D quad-curved back for a comfortable grip and a floating crater camera module for style. Colour options include Moonlight Blue (with dual-colour magnetic ink mimicking ocean tides), Dusk Purple, and Midnight Black. IP64 dust/water resistance and a 200% volume boost ensure it handles splashes, dust, and noisy environments reliably.​

Display and Camera Essentials

The 6.9-inch IPS LCD with 720x1600 pixel resolution and 810 nits of peak brightness delivers fluid scrolling for videos and social feeds, thanks to intelligent 120Hz refresh. Photography is handled by a 50MP AI dual-camera setup (main + auxiliary, PDAF, LED flash) for sharp daylight, indoor, and low-light shots, plus an 8MP front camera—all supporting 1080p video.​

Battery and Performance That Endures

A 6000mAh battery is claimed to offer up to 23 hours of video or 106.9 hours of music, with 33W turbo charging (50% in 28 minutes) and 10W reverse charging. Powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip, paired with Mali-G57 GPU and up to 8GB RAM, and 1TB expandable storage on Android 15-based HyperOS 2, it includes Circle to Search, Google Gemini, Xiaomi Interconnectivity (call sync, shared clipboard), side fingerprint, and 3.5mm jack with Hi-Res audio.​

Pricing and Variants

4GB + 128GB: ₹12,499

6GB + 128GB: ₹13,999

8GB + 128GB: ₹15,499

All include a 33W charger in the box.