Updated 29 January 2026 at 16:51 IST
Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G, Note 15 Pro+ 5G Launches With 200MP Cameras
The headline features of the new Redmi Note 15 Pro series include a massive 200MP camera, new-generation processors, and advanced battery technology.
Xiaomi has officially launched its latest offerings in the highly competitive mid-range segment in India, the Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G and the Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G. These two devices complete the latest generation of the celebrated Redmi Note series, bringing a suite of premium features typically reserved for higher-end smartphones to a broader audience. The headline features include a massive 200MP camera, new-generation processors, and advanced battery technology.
Key Specifications and Features
Camera System: The most striking feature of the new series is the 200MP MasterPixel primary camera. This high-resolution sensor is designed to capture images with extraordinary detail and clarity, making it a powerful tool for both casual users and photography enthusiasts. The camera is also capable of recording professional-quality videos. The primary lens is complemented by a versatile setup that includes an ultra-wide-angle lens and a dedicated macro sensor.
Display: Both the Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G and the Note 15 Pro+ 5G feature a 6.83-inch near-borderless AMOLED display with 3,200-nit peak brightness. For user comfort and eye safety, the panels incorporate high-frequency Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) dimming and have secured multiple TÜV certifications, attesting to their low blue light emission and flicker-free performance.
Power and Performance: The two models are differentiated by their processors. The Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra processor, a chip optimised for balanced power and thermal efficiency. The more premium Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G utilises the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, offering enhanced processing capabilities and improved AI features.
Advertisement
Battery Life and Charging Speed: Battery performance is a key focus, with both devices engineered for longevity and rapid recharging:
- The Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G houses a large 6,580mAh battery, supported by 45W fast charging.
- The Note 15 Pro+ 5G features a slightly smaller 6,500mAh battery but compensates with an ultra-fast 100W HyperCharge support.
Durability and Build Quality: Both smartphones carry a comprehensive set of protection ratings: IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K for superior dust and water resistance. Furthermore, the displays are safeguarded by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, a top-tier protective layer designed to resist scratches and survive accidental drops.
Advertisement
Pricing and Availability in India:
- Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G: The base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at ₹29,999. It comes in Silver Ash, Mirage Blue, and Carbon Black colours.
- Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G: Its base model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage costs ₹37,999, in colours, namely, Coffee Mocha, Mirage Blue, and Carbon Black.
Both smartphones are scheduled to go on sale starting February 4, 2026. Customers will be able to purchase the devices through various channels, including Amazon, the Xiaomi India official website, and all authorised retail stores across the country.
Read more: Is WhatsApp Planning A Paid Subscription?
Published By : Shubham Verma
Published On: 29 January 2026 at 16:51 IST