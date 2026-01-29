Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G, Note 15 Pro+ 5G Launches With 200MP Cameras

Xiaomi has officially launched its latest offerings in the highly competitive mid-range segment in India, the Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G and the Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G. These two devices complete the latest generation of the celebrated Redmi Note series, bringing a suite of premium features typically reserved for higher-end smartphones to a broader audience. The headline features include a massive 200MP camera, new-generation processors, and advanced battery technology.

Key Specifications and Features

Camera System: The most striking feature of the new series is the 200MP MasterPixel primary camera. This high-resolution sensor is designed to capture images with extraordinary detail and clarity, making it a powerful tool for both casual users and photography enthusiasts. The camera is also capable of recording professional-quality videos. The primary lens is complemented by a versatile setup that includes an ultra-wide-angle lens and a dedicated macro sensor.

Display: Both the Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G and the Note 15 Pro+ 5G feature a 6.83-inch near-borderless AMOLED display with 3,200-nit peak brightness. For user comfort and eye safety, the panels incorporate high-frequency Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) dimming and have secured multiple TÜV certifications, attesting to their low blue light emission and flicker-free performance.

Power and Performance: The two models are differentiated by their processors. The Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra processor, a chip optimised for balanced power and thermal efficiency. The more premium Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G utilises the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, offering enhanced processing capabilities and improved AI features.

Battery Life and Charging Speed: Battery performance is a key focus, with both devices engineered for longevity and rapid recharging:

The Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G houses a large 6,580mAh battery, supported by 45W fast charging.

The Note 15 Pro+ 5G features a slightly smaller 6,500mAh battery but compensates with an ultra-fast 100W HyperCharge support.

Durability and Build Quality: Both smartphones carry a comprehensive set of protection ratings: IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K for superior dust and water resistance. Furthermore, the displays are safeguarded by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, a top-tier protective layer designed to resist scratches and survive accidental drops.

Pricing and Availability in India:

Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G: The base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at ₹29,999. It comes in Silver Ash, Mirage Blue, and Carbon Black colours.

Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G: Its base model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage costs ₹37,999, in colours, namely, Coffee Mocha, Mirage Blue, and Carbon Black.