Redmi Note 15 Special Edition Launched in India With Curved Display, 5800mAh Battery

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 15 Special Edition in India, introducing a refreshed version of its mid-range smartphone with a focus on design, battery life, and incremental feature upgrades.

The new smartphone builds on the standard Redmi Note 15 lineup but adds a more premium design language along with a slightly larger battery and AI-led software enhancements.

Pricing and availability

The Redmi Note 15 Special Edition costs ₹24,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant, ₹25,999 for the 8GB+128GB model, and ₹27,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant. However, customers can buy these models at ₹19,999, ₹21,999, and ₹23,999, respectively, as part of the special price deal. Those with an ICICI Bank card are eligible for an additional ₹2,000 off. The phone comes in Carbon Black, Crimson Reserve (Red), and Frosted White colours.

The device will be available from April 7 via Flipkart and Xiaomi’s official website.

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Display and design take centre stage

The smartphone features a 6.77-inch curved AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It also offers peak brightness of up to 3200 nits, which is among the higher figures in this segment, improving outdoor visibility and HDR content playback.

Xiaomi is also emphasising design with this variant. At 7.35mm thickness and around 178g weight, the device remains relatively slim and lightweight, while new colour options such as Crimson Reserve, Carbon Black, and Frosted White aim to give it a more premium look.

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Performance and camera setup

Under the hood, the device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset, built on a 4nm process, which is designed to deliver stable performance for everyday tasks, multitasking, and moderate gaming.

The phone features a 50MP AI dual rear camera system and a 20MP front camera. Xiaomi is focusing on AI-driven imaging features such as AI Erase, AI Sky, AI Bokeh, and AI Reflection Removal to enhance photos without requiring manual edits.

Battery, audio, and connectivity

The Redmi Note 15 Special Edition packs a 5800mAh battery, slightly larger than the standard model, and supports 45W fast charging.

For multimedia, the device includes dual speakers with Dolby Atmos support, while connectivity features include multiple 5G bands and dual-band Wi-Fi for stable network performance.

Software and AI features

The smartphone integrates AI features such as Google Gemini and Circle to Search, reflecting a broader trend where mid-range devices are increasingly incorporating AI-driven tools for search, productivity, and content interaction.

Xiaomi is also promising long-term software support, with up to four years of Android updates and six years of security updates, which is relatively aggressive for this segment.

Durability and security

The device comes with IP65 and IP66 ratings for dust and splash resistance and is certified to MIL-STD-810H standards for durability. It also includes an in-display fingerprint sensor and AI face unlock for security.