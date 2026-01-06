Redmi Pad 2 Pro Launches in India With 12.1-Inch 2.5K Screen, Takes on Realme Pad 3

Redmi has launched the Pad 2 Pro in India, positioning it as a big-screen, big-battery tablet aimed at streaming, classes, and light productivity—exactly the space Realme’s Pad 3 is chasing. On paper, this is a familiar 2026 tablet fight: Redmi is betting on a larger 12.1-inch 2.5K panel and “ecosystem” features in HyperOS, while Realme counters with a slightly smaller 2.8K screen and faster charging.

Redmi Pad 2 Pro: What’s new

The Redmi Pad 2 Pro centres on a 12.1-inch 2.5K display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and up to a 120Hz refresh rate, plus Dolby Vision support. For audio, it ships with a quad-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos, which is now close to the baseline expectation in this segment. Powering the tablet is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM.

The company has equipped the tablet with a 12,000mAh battery, along with 33W wired charging and up to 27W wired reverse charging to top up phones/accessories. The tablet runs Xiaomi HyperOS 2 and is pitched with cross-device features like Home Screen+, Shared Clipboard, Call Sync, and Network Sync, alongside Google Gemini support and Circle to Search. According to Redmi, the tablet is eligible for 5 years of software updates and 7 years of security updates.

Redmi Pad 2 Pro: India price and variants

The Redmi Pad 2 Pro (Wi‑Fi) is priced at ₹24,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant, while the Pad 2 Pro 5G variants are priced at ₹27,999 (8GB/128GB) and ₹29,999 (8GB/256GB). It will go on sale starting January 12 in Silver and Graphite Grey colours.

Where it stands against the Realme Pad 3

The newly launched Realme Pad 3 offers an 11.61-inch 2.8K display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Max chipset, and a 12,200mAh battery with 45W fast charging and 6.5W reverse charging. That gives Realme advantages in charging speed and resolution numbers, while Redmi’s strengths are a larger screen size and Xiaomi’s ecosystem-style continuity features.