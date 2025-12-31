Redmi Pad 2 Pro Price Leaked Ahead of India Launch

The Redmi Pad 2 Pro will be part of the brand’s first grand event in 2026 in India, arriving alongside the Redmi Note 15. Originally launched back in September in China, the upcoming tablet is expected to offer a better productivity and entertainment experience than the first generation. A new leak has now revealed its price and availability in India.

Redmi Pad 2 Pro price

According to tipster Abhishek Yadav, the Redmi Pad 2 Pro will cost ₹25,000 for the base model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The higher variant, having 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal memory, could cost ₹28,000. And, the top variant, featuring 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, will reportedly be priced at ₹30,000.

If these leaked prices prove to be accurate, the Redmi Pad 2 Pro will offer a premium upgrade over the first generation. The Redmi Pad Pro arrived last year at a starting price of ₹21,999, with the top-of-the-line variant priced at ₹26,999.

Redmi Pad 2 Pro availability

Yadav said in his X post that Redmi’s upcoming tablet will go on sale in India starting January 12. However, he did not mention whether the Redmi Pad 2 Pro will be exclusive to online shopping platforms or if it will also be available to offline customers.

Redmi Pad 2 Pro specifications

With the Redmi Pad 2 Pro already available in China, its specifications are out in the open. The tablet boasts a 12.1-inch LCD with a 2560x1600-pixel resolution, a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz, and a peak brightness of 600 nits. Powering the tablet is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chip, paired with up to 8GB of RAM. Its rear camera is an 8MP shooter, and so is its front camera. The Redmi Pad 2 Pro houses a 12000mAh battery with support for 33W fast wired charging.

