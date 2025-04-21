sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Modi-Vance Meet | Pope Francis Dies | Former Karnataka DGP Murder | Bengaluru Road Rage | Gold Price | BCCI Annual Contract |
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Tech News /
  • Redmi Watch Move Launched in India, Offers Bluetooth Calling for Under ₹2,000

Updated April 21st 2025, 19:31 IST

Redmi Watch Move Launched in India, Offers Bluetooth Calling for Under ₹2,000

The Redmi Watch Move supports real-time heart rate monitoring, Spo2 monitoring, stress management, and sleep cycle tracking, among others.

Reported by: Republic World
Follow: Google News Icon
redmi watch move
Redmi has launched a new smartwatch in India. | Image: Redmi

Redmi has launched the Redmi Watch Move, its new smartwatch featuring support for Bluetooth calling, alongside essentials such as real-time heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen level measurement, and fitness tracking. The company claims Redmi Watch Move’s platform assists users in managing tasks more efficiently than competitors in the price segment. Here are all the details about the new Redmi Watch Move.

Redmi Watch Move price in India

The new Redmi Watch Move costs ₹1,999 and will go on sale starting May 1 from Flipkart and Xiaomi’s offline and online stores. The smartwatch comes in Black Drift, Blue Blaze, Silver Sprint, and Gold Rush colours.

Redmi Watch Move specifications

Redmi’s Watch Move boasts a 1.85-inch AMOLED display with a 2.5D curved design. It offers up to 600 nits of peak brightness and Always-On Display functionality, which helps users peek at the display for time, date, and notifications without lighting up the display. This feature, however, consumes more power, impacting the overall battery life. The Redmi Watch Move is claimed to last five days with Always-On Display, while the regular runtime without AOD is up to 14 days on a single charge.

The smartwatch runs Xiaomi’s HyperOS, which allows syncing notes, calendar events, and weather updates with other Xiaomi devices. The OS also supports navigation, with the crown working as a navigation tool. The Redmi Watch Move supports Bluetooth-powered calling, along with features such as call logs, notifications, and contact storage.

The Watch Move supports real-time heart rate monitoring, Spo2 monitoring, stress management, sleep cycle tracking, and menstrual cycle tracking. It has over 140 workout modes, which the company claims offer 98.5 per cent accuracy in detection. The Redmi Watch Move can automatically track activities such as running and yoga, and count burnt calories based on them. Xiaomi says the smartwatch has an IP68 rating, making it water and dust-resistant.

Read more: Adani Bets Over ₹85378 Crore on AI Future in Massive Data Centre Push in India

Published April 21st 2025, 19:31 IST