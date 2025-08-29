Reliance Intelligence: Mukesh Ambani’s Big Bet on India’s AI Future

Reliance AI: When Mukesh Ambani calls something a “great pleasure and privilege,” you know it’s big. At Reliance’s latest annual meeting, the billionaire announced the launch of Reliance Intelligence, a wholly owned subsidiary that he says will put Artificial Intelligence at the heart of Reliance’s transformation into a deep-tech enterprise.

And this isn’t just another tech buzzword-filled announcement. Reliance Intelligence has been conceived with a clear four-point agenda: build AI-ready infrastructure, drive global partnerships, create AI services tailored for India, and nurture homegrown AI talent.

AI Infrastructure at Gigawatt Scale

At the core of Reliance Intelligence’s plan is AI-ready infrastructure. Work has already begun on gigawatt-scale data centres in Jamnagar, powered by green energy and optimised for AI training and inference at a national scale. These facilities will be delivered in phases, scaling up as India’s AI needs grow — a bold statement of intent to make India a global hub for AI innovation.

Big Partnerships, Bigger Ambitions

Reliance is also doubling down on partnerships to accelerate its AI agenda.

First up is Google, a long-time ally of Reliance and Jio. Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, announced a new Jamnagar Cloud region dedicated to Reliance, combining Google’s advanced cloud and AI technologies with Jio’s robust network and clean energy infrastructure. This will help developers, startups, and enterprises across India build, innovate, and scale faster.

Then comes Meta. In a game-changing joint venture, Reliance and Meta will bring open-source AI models like Llama to Indian businesses — from small-town startups to large enterprises. Mark Zuckerberg called the partnership a “key step toward ensuring everyone has access to AI, and eventually, superintelligence.”

This isn’t just about AI adoption; it’s about building sovereign, enterprise-ready AI tailored to India’s needs, with a focus on transparency, safety, and cost-effectiveness.

AI for Every Indian

Reliance Intelligence is positioning itself as the platform to democratise AI in India. From AI-powered services for consumers, small businesses, and enterprises to solutions for critical sectors like education, healthcare, and agriculture, the company aims to make AI reliable, scalable, and affordable for everyone.

Building Talent, Driving Innovation

Ambani was clear that AI talent will be the backbone of Reliance Intelligence. The company plans to create an ecosystem where researchers, engineers, designers, and product builders can collaborate to turn cutting-edge ideas into real-world applications — solutions built in India, for India, and for the world.

AI and the Next Frontier: Robotics

Beyond software and services, Reliance is eyeing AI-powered humanoid robotics. Ambani believes intelligent automation could redefine factories, warehouses, and hospitals, creating adaptive systems and precision care environments. The vision? Make India a leader in human-centric robotics, opening new industries, jobs, and opportunities for the country’s youth.

AI Everywhere, for Every Indian

For Reliance, AI isn’t just another vertical — it’s the next big leap, comparable to what Jio did for digital connectivity. Ambani put it bluntly:

“Jio promised and delivered digital everywhere and for every Indian. Similarly, Reliance Intelligence promises to deliver AI everywhere for every Indian.”