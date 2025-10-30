Reliance Jio Announces Free Google AI Pro Subscription to Users: How to Activate Offer

Reliance Jio has expanded its partnership with Google for a new offer for its users. | Image: Reuters

Reliance Jio will give its users access to Google AI Pro for 18 months for free as part of a new strategic partnership to drive AI adoption across India. The offer, which will be available through a reworked Google AI Pro plan, comes days after OpenAI announced that it will scrap the fee on its low-cost ChatGPT Go subscription in India.

Google already offers the AI Pro plan at no charge to users enrolled as students in an eligible university, college, or institution in India. Jio's offer makes it available to a wider audience, and could boost both Jio recharges and Gemini's adoption in India, a market where ChatGPT remains the default choice for many users.

What is the Reliance Jio-Google offer?

According to a joint statement, Google will start rolling out the AI Pro model, which includes access to the latest Gemini 2.5 Pro model, to eligible Reliance Jio users, making them eligible for a free 18-month subscription. The plan will offer higher usage limits to “generate stunning images and videos with their state-of-the-art Nano Banana and Veo 3.1 models and access to Notebook LM for study and research.”

Subscribers will also receive 2TB of cloud storage as part of their subscription for 18 months, which the companies value at ₹35,100.

How to activate the offer?

Reliance Jio users can head to the MyJio app, where they will see a banner promoting the new offer. Tapping the banner will redirect them to a screen where they will be asked to furnish details, such as their Google account, to activate the offer. According to the statement, the offer will apply only to users on unlimited 5G plans through early access, followed by an expansion to “include every Jio customer nationwide in the shortest time possible.” The company, however, did not mention when it plans to roll out the offer or the expansion clearly.

Upping the ante?

The renewed partnership between Reliance Jio and Google comes close on the heels of OpenAI's announcement of an upcoming offer that provides anyone with free access to the ChatGPT Go service for a year. Not only does Jio and Google's offer preempt that offering, it also takes on Airtel's high-stakes collaboration with Aravind Srinivas-owned Perplexity AI to give its users a year's free access to Perplexity Pro.