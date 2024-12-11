Reliance Jio Launches ₹2025 New Year Welcome Plan: Prepaid Benefits

Reliance Jio has introduced a new recharge plan to ring in the New Year 2025. Called the New Year Welcome Plan, the new recharge tariff brings unlimited voice, unlimited 5G internet, and a slew of shopping benefits at the price of ₹2025. The telecom company says prepaid customers can get vouchers and coupons of up to ₹2,150 from partner websites, giving them benefits worth more than the cost.

Reliance Jio New Year Welcome Plan

The new recharge plan, available for ₹2025, offers prepaid customers 200 days of unlimited 5G internet and unlimited calling. However, those with a 4G connection get 2.5GB per day, totalling 500GB over the entire validity period. Customers also get 100 SMS per day throughout the period. Reliance Jio says customers can save ₹468 with this plan, which offers the same benefits as the ₹349 plan subscribed for 200 days. The plan will be available till January 11, 2025.

In addition to the data and voice benefits, the Jio New Year Welcome Plan also brings different coupons. Customers are eligible to receive a ₹500 Ajio coupon usable on a minimum shopping value of ₹2,500, a ₹150 voucher for Swiggy orders of at least ₹499, and ₹1,500 off on flight bookings made on Easemytrip.com's mobile app and website. These coupons will be available from the MyJio app, available on Android and iOS.

Jio's price hike in 2024