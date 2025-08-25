Reliance Jio Offers Best Value Mobile Plans in India, Says BNP Paribas Report | Image: Jio

Ambani-led Reliance Jio is leading the race for the most affordable telecom provider in India, says a new report by BNP Paribas via ANI report. Despite all three major operators- Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea(Vi) standardising their pricing for popular recharge plans, Jio leads by offering more data at the same price points.

The report highlights that all three companies now offer a 28-day plan at Rs 299. However, Jio provides higher daily data limits compared to Airtel and Vi. This trend is also seen in annual plans. For example, Jio’s Rs 3,599 plan includes 2.5GB/day, whereas Airtel and Vi offer only 2GB/day at the same price.

For heavy data users, Jio remains the most cost-effective option. The widely available Rs 799 plan offers 1.5GB of daily data for 84 days and can be recharged via platforms like PhonePe, Google Pay, Paytm, and Jio's official website.

However, some plans have specific availability. The Jio Rs 249 plan is available only at offline Jio stores and the Rs 209 plan is exclusively available through the MyJio app.

Jio also offers a Rs 189 plan that includes unlimited voice calls, SMS, and 2GB of data for 28 days, aimed at users primarily interested in calling.

Jio has also retained competitive pricing across various data plans:

Rs 209 plan – 1GB per day for 22 days

Rs 299 plan – 1.5GB per day for 28 days

Rs 349 plan – 2GB per day for 28 days

The report notes a clear pricing advantage for Jio users. For instance:

The 1.5GB per day (28-day) plan costs Rs 299 on Jio, while Airtel and Vi charge Rs 349 saving Jio users Rs 50 per month.

The 2GB per day (28-day) plan is Rs 349 on Jio, compared to Rs 398 on Airtel and Rs 365 on Vi saving users up to Rs 49.

The report states that Jio's pricing strategy offers better value and makes it the most economical telcos among India’s leading telecom companies.