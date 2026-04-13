This Gaming Platform Just Launched Accounts Tailored for Kids

Videogame platform Roblox on Monday said it will create tailored accounts for young users in a push to shore ​up online safety, as it deals with intense global ‌scrutiny over concerns of child endangerment.

Through the company's age-check system or parental verification, Roblox will assign users aged 5 to 8 to "Roblox Kids" accounts and ​users aged 9 to 15 to "Roblox Select" accounts. The ​accounts will roll out in early June.

"We will also ⁠introduce, at the same time, new requirements on what ​content standards must be met in order to have content or ​games appear in either the Roblox Kids account or the Roblox Select account," Chief Safety Officer Matt Kaufman said in a press briefing.

Over the ​past few years, Roblox has come under heavy criticism from governments ​around the world over accusations of failure to protect children from sexual predators ‌and ⁠exploitation.

Advertisement

Games that appear in "Roblox Kids" accounts will be limited based on maturity levels and have to go through a "rigorous three-step review process" with strict eligibility requirements for the creators, Kaufman said.

The ​chat feature is ​turned off ⁠by default for "Kids" accounts, but is gradually turned on for "Select" accounts based on age.

Advertisement

As part of ​the three-step review process, Roblox requires developers to ​verify their ⁠IDs, enable two-step verification and maintain an active Roblox Plus subscription.