Russia Attempts To Fully Block Service of WhatsApp Amid Push for State Messaging App

New Delhi: Russia has escalated its campaign to restrict access to Meta Platform's encrypted messaging service WhatsApp, attempting to fully block the platform nationwide in a broader effort to drive users onto a Kremlin-backed alternative and tighten state control over digital communications.

In a post on X, WhatsApp said the Russian government has moved to cut off access to the app - previously used by more than 100 million people in the country - as part of a push to promote the state-supported messaging service MAX. The company condemned the action, warning it undermines secure end-to-end encrypted communication for ordinary users and appears designed to funnel traffic to a platform that could enable greater surveillance.

Removal from Key Directories and Access Issues

Russian authorities have removed WhatsApp from the national online directory maintained by the internet regulator Roskomnadzor, effectively making the app inaccessible without workaround tools like virtual private networks (VPNs). Users have reported widespread outages and difficulties sending messages or making calls.

This move marks a significant intensification of restrictions. Russia had already previously curtailed WhatsApp’s calling features, citing fraud and security concerns, and restricted voice and video calls on similar platforms like Telegram - another popular messenger that has also faced additional regulatory pressure.

Kremlin Response and Legal Backdrop

When asked if WhatsApp would return in Russia, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told TASS in a video published by the state news agency on Wednesday: "This is again a question of fulfilling the legislation. If the Meta corporation fulfils this and enters into dialogue with Russian authorities, then we have the possibility of reaching an agreement".

"If the corporation (Meta) sticks to an uncompromising position and, I would say, shows itself unready to align with Russian legislation, then there is no chance".

The Kremlin has framed its actions as enforcement of Russian law, linking non-compliance by foreign tech companies to alleged failures to provide data to local authorities for criminal, fraud, and terrorism investigations. Officials have publicly stated that WhatsApp’s return to full operation in Russia depends on Meta’s willingness to engage with regulators and meet national information-sharing requirements.

Broader Digital Control Strategy

Russia’s efforts reflect a broader strategy of building a “sovereign internet” that reduces reliance on foreign digital platforms and directs users to domestic alternatives. Telegram, another major messaging service, has also been hit with increased restrictions, underscoring how the Kremlin is tightening controls across multiple communication channels.